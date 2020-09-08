Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:41pm EDT
The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as a sell-off in high-flying technology stocks extended to a third straight day, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after investors were caught off guard by the stock being left out of the S&P 500.

All eleven major S&P sectors were down, with declines worsening after news on Friday that SoftBank made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks.

Energy, financial and information technology stocks were among the biggest decliners.

"To see a period of carnage is reasonable, considering the massive run up that we have experienced since the early part of the year," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch Organization in Beverly Hills, California.

"We'll need some time to see whether this is a fundamental shift versus a technical on exhibit, because if it is a shift to fundamentals, that is not a position where you're going to want to necessarily buy a dip."

Media reports of SoftBank's option purchases also reminded investors that market makers might have billions of dollars worth of long positions as hedges against options trades, which will have to be sold as prices fall.

"If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you're doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions," said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank's head of Asia Investment Strategy.

Wall Street's tech-and-stimulus-led rally halted last week with the Nasdaq falling as much as 9.9% from its record closing high as investors booked profits after a run that boosted the index about 70% from its pandemic-lows.

At session lows on Tuesday, Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet and Netflix - which are increasingly being referred to as "FAATMAN" - had collectively lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since Sept. 2.

Tesla plunged another 15.5% to a three-week low as the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500. Investors had widely expected its inclusion after a blockbuster quarterly earnings report in July. Up to Friday's close, the stock had surged about 400% this year.

At 12:28 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 414.98 points, or 1.48%, at 27,718.33, the S&P 500 was down 64.73 points, or 1.89%, at 3,362.23, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 305.36 points, or 2.70%, at 11,007.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 3% after a report it was probing employees who were allegedly involved in the misuse of funds intended for COVID-19 relief. The wider banks index lost 3.1%, also tracking Treasury yields.

Energy stocks slumped 3% as oil prices dove after Saudi Arabia cut its October selling prices.

Value-linked stocks fell 1.4%, but outperformed a 2.2% decline in the growth-link index. Wall Street's fear gauge climbed for the third time in four sessions.

Fears over potential U.S. sanctions against China's biggest chipmaker SMIC hit domestic suppliers, with Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp and KLA Corp dropping between 6.3% and 8.3%.

General Motors Co jumped 10.9% after it acquired an 11% stake worth $2 billion in U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. The truck maker's shares surged 44.2%.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to visit battleground states this week as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 3-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.94-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 41 new lows.

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.19% 27817 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NASDAQ 100 -3.09% 11277.390704 Delayed Quote.33.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.48% 11044.577781 Delayed Quote.26.09%
S&P 500 -1.60% 3374.74 Delayed Quote.6.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pDutch economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2021 -broadcaster RTL
RE
02:07pSri Lanka spots oil slick from fire-stricken supertanker
RE
02:05pApple plans special event for September 15, new products anticipated
RE
02:03pU.S. airlines absent from Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, unions plan action
RE
02:02pEU will not appease UK's threat to break law - Irish foreign minister
RE
02:00pFrench crop growers warn farms at risk after harvest setbacks
RE
01:44pTaxpayer, conservation groups pressure U.S. to halt drilling auctions
RE
01:44pEgypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
5INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group