Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

03/18/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 eased from a record high on Thursday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed more than 1% as a spike in U.S. bond yields accelerated a move out of pandemic winner tech stocks and into economy-linked financials and industrials.

The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily comprised of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy, added about 0.3% while the Russell 1000 growth index, which includes technology stocks, dropped about 1.3%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes crossed 1.75% to hit a 14-month high, pressuring high-growth companies including Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp dropped between 1.3% and 2.2%.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

The blue-chip Dow, on the other hand, hit another record high a day after the Fed projected strongest growth in nearly 40 years as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

"Investors are generally confident in the U.S. equity story.. market has already gone a step ahead and worrying about inflation," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

A $1.9 trillion spending stimulus sparked fears of rising inflation that triggered a jump in longer-end Treasury yields, accelerating a rotation into value stocks at the cost of high-growth tech stocks.

Underscoring the staggered recovery in the labor market, latest data showed the number of American filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week.

A separate report indicated the Philly Fed business index jumped more than expected to its highest level since 1973.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.17 points, or 0.46%, to 33,168.54, the S&P 500 lost 15.76 points, or 0.40%, to 3,958.36 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 185.64 points, or 1.37%, to 13,339.56.

Bank stocks , sensitive to economic outlook, jumped about 4%, while sectors poised to benefit the most from a reopening economy including financials and industrials hovered near all-time highs.

In corporate news, Accenture jumped about 1.5% after the IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.

Dollar General Corp dropped 6% after the company forecast annual same-store sales and profit below estimates, indicating the pandemic-fueled rush for lower-priced groceries was waning faster than expected.

The so-called meme stock AMC Entertainment rose 1.5% after the movie theater operator said it would have 98% of its U.S. locations open from Friday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 225 new highs and 50 new lows.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 33200.03 Delayed Quote.7.25%
NASDAQ 100 -1.77% 12960.669697 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.45% 13327.919686 Delayed Quote.4.94%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3960.51 Delayed Quote.5.50%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:01pNasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks
RE
11:20aANALYSIS : U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
RE
08:51aCanadian dollar retreats from three-year high as bond yields climb
RE
08:44aU.S. bond worries remain after dovish Fed meeting
RE
06:20aTaiwan cbank raises economic growth forecast, stands pat on rates
RE
06:14aIndonesia central bank keeps rates steady to support wobbly rupiah
RE
03/17Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offering at premium to U.S. paper
RE
03/17Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 mln bond offering at premium to U.S. paper
RE
03/17Petronas says issuance marks the first corporate bond issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary petronas energy canada ltd
RE
03/17Japanese firms want BOJ to keep bond yields, ETF purchases steady
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ