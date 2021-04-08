Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Naspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall

04/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Naspers logo is seen in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Investors in Naspers Ltd - Africa's biggest company - said on Thursday they want proceeds from a $14.7 billion stake sale in its Tencent Holdings investment to go towards blockbuster acquisitions or a share buyback.

Naspers' Dutch-listed subsidiary Prosus NV sold a 2% stake in the Chinese gaming and social media giant on Thursday in the world's largest-ever block trade, reducing its stake to 28.9%.

Prosus' portfolio is dominated by Tencent, which owns China's biggest messaging app, WeChat.

Bob van Dijk, chief executive of both Naspers and Prosus, said on Thursday the stake sale created the financial flexibility to go for mergers and acquisitions, continue its on-going share buyback programme and explore other ways to create shareholder value.

A major acquisition could give one of Prosus' other business segments - classifieds, food delivery, fintech, payments or online education - a welcome boost, analysts said.

"We might see some deal announcements again in the next six months or the rest of this year," said Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of the South African hedge fund management firm Protea Capital Management, which holds shares in Naspers and Prosus.

Aside from acquisitions, Verster, who said Prosus had shown discipline in capital deployment after an earlier Tencent stake sale in 2018, said it could put Thursday's windfall towards another share buyback.

"That in my mind is very efficient capital allocation and that should decrease the discount because shareholders would gain a lot of comfort that management is allocating capital efficiently," he said.

Naspers spun off its international assets into Prosus and listed it in Amsterdam in 2019 to try to reduce a yawning discount its shares traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to the value of its stake in Tencent.

And in October, Prosus announced it planned to buy back $1.37 billion worth of Prosus shares and $3.63 billion worth of Naspers shares.

That has yet to reduce the discount.

At current share prices, Naspers is trading at a discount of 26% to the value of its roughly 73% stake in Prosus. Prosus in turn trades at a 22% discount to its stake in Tencent.

Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers, which also holds Naspers and Prosus shares, said he favoured another buyback over acquisitions, given that, aside from Tencent and its online classifieds, Prosus' other businesses are loss-making.

"Some of the proceeds should go to buy back shares, which may be a better way to deploy those proceeds instead of assets that we don't know how they're going to play out," he said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Joe Bavier and Barbara Lewis)

By Promit Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -5.03% 3485 End-of-day quote.15.42%
PROSUS N.V. 0.95% 94.81 Real-time Quote.6.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aDollar at two-week low after U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
RE
10:37aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:36aWeaker currencies push Indian, Thai rice export rates lower
RE
10:33aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:26aNaspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall
RE
10:24aGRAPHIC : Global debt ETFs see biggest decline in net assets since at least 2002
RE
10:24aPakistan may need to dampen economic growth hopes - IMF
RE
10:24aSterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock
RE
10:17aGM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
10:16aUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE  : Announces Upcoming Changes to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Rice and Soybean Tables
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4Dovish Fed lifts Wall Street stock futures to record high
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ