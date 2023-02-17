NatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given -2

0950 GMT - BP, ENI and Repsol are likely to reduce emissions faster than other oil-and-gas producers in Europe through 2025 and 2026, according to research by Goldman Sachs. The U.S. bank says the three stocks, which have a buy rating, have the greatest expected reduction in emissions intensity --or emissions as a proportion of total energy produced-- of all European oil-and-gas companies under its coverage. It says BP could reduce emissions from its operations and from purchased energy by 30% by the end of the decade while cutting all other indirect emissions by roughly 25% by 2030. Companies improving their emissions intensity could see greater ESG fund ownership over time, Goldman Sachs adds. (maitane.sardon@wsj.com)

