NatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences

03/16/2021 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday it had launched criminal proceedings against a unit of NatWest over offences under money laundering laws.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement that National Westminster Bank Plc's systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise activity over an account held by a UK customer between October 2011 and 2016.

The FCA alleged that around £365 million ($504.72 million)was paid into the unnamed customer's accounts, of which around £264 million was in cash. No individual was being charged, it added.

The watchdog said its action was the first under a 2007 UK money laundering law, and the first such prosecution against a bank under the same rules.

NatWest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NatWest will appear at a Westminster magistrates' court in London next month, the FCA added.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
