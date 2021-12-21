NatWest unit pleads guilty to Treasury market manipulation scheme -U.S. Justice Department

The lender's investment bank NatWest Markets admitted its traders engaged in schemes to manipulate U.S. Treasury markets over a decade up to 2018. The firm agreed to serve three years of probation in addition to the fine and restitution, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

NatWest traders in Connecticut, London and Singapore engaged in schemes in which they manipulated Treasury market prices through a practice known as "spoofing," or placing orders with the intent to cancel them before execution, according to Tuesday's court filings.

The firm regrets the "past behaviour of a small number of former employees," Robert Begbie, NatWest Market's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The behaviour of these individuals was unacceptable and has no place in the bank we are today."

The penalty and other payments will cover both spoofing-related charges as well as a breach of a prior agreement with the Justice Department, NatWest said.

The news comes little more than a week after NatWest was fined 265 million pounds by a British court for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds, some of it deposited at a branch in bin bags.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Iain WithersEditing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

By Chris Prentice and Iain Withers