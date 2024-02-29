 
       Feb 29 (Reuters) - 
    U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday and were headed for a fourth straight monthly fall on plentiful supplies, although
a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal offered prices some support for the day.
  
    Front-month gas futures for April delivery were down 0.7% at $1.87 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:50
a.m. ET (1650 GMT). Prices briefly turned positive after the storage report.
        Prices saw a 7% rise in the previous session, rebounding from its weakest level since June 2020 hit earlier in the week. 
  
    Natural gas prices are still set for a more than 10% decline this month, its fourth straight monthly decline and its longest
losing steak since March 2020, affected by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near
record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.
    LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in
February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
    The report "was definitely a little on the friendly side because it was a larger withdrawal than expected, with the market
reacting bullishly to a bullish report," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial, adding that a
lack of follow-through buying and an oversupplied market countered the gains.
        "How the weather behaves next few weeks, that'll be the key factor. ... If there is enough weather demand, keeping the
withdrawals up in the 90's-80's, 90s area, that could be friendly because typically in March the withdrawals start to dwindle."   
    
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled a bigger-than-expected 96 billion cubic feet (bcf) of
gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 23. That was higher than the 88-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll.

    LSEG estimated 11 cooling degree days (CDDs) for the week as of Thursday, compared with 9 CDDs on Wednesday.
    "Fundamentals don't appear conducive to a price advance sustainable much beyond this week," energy advisory Ritterbusch and
Associates said in a note.
    "While some supportive tweaks to the 1–2-week temperature views may have spurred some buying, this heating season is becoming
advanced enough to curtail HDD accumulation capable of driving a storage surplus of 600 bcf or more next month."
    Market participants also kept a close eye on a wildfire that ripped across the Texas Panhandle. Several smaller wildfires at
various stages of containment are burning other parts of the state's northern Panhandle, whipped up by fierce winds and hot, dry
weather.
    On the other hand, a third of the U.S. faced the threat of severe weather as strong winds, snow and tornadoes threatened the
Southeast, Ohio Valley and East Coast, while a fierce winter storm bore down on the Northwest.
    Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mixed, as the market approaches the last month of heating season with ample
inventories and weak demand, and amid supply concerns due to an outage at U.S. Freeport LNG.
        
  
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     Feb 23       Feb 16       Feb 23       average    
                                                                                  Actual                    Feb 23     
                                                                     Actual                                            
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             -96           -60         -79          -143            
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 2,374         2,470        2,126        1,876           
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            26.5%                                                   
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day    Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                                              Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                             2023      (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub                                                                                      2.44         2.66         3.60
                                                                      1.86         1.79                                
                                                                                                                       
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                                                                  16.52        13.04        14.39
                                                                      7.87         8.07                                
                                                                                                                       
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                                                       16.87        14.39        14.31
                                                                      8.49         8.22                                
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                               
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day    Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                             Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                                                 331.07       385.79       386.24
                                                                      256           260                                
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                                                  15.09        7.35         5.71
                                                                       11            9                                 
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                                                 346.09       393.14         354
                                                                      267           269                                
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                            
                                                                   Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                   Week                    Last Year   (2019-2023)
                                                                                                                       Average For
                                                                                                                          Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                                                                   101.3         92.4
                                                                         105.1          103        102.9               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                                                                         8.7          9.1
                                                                           9.0          8.3          8.6               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                                                                 0.0          0.2
                                                                           0.0          0.0          0.0               
                                                                                                                       
 Total U.S. Supply                                                                                              110.0        101.7
                                                                         114.1        111.3        111.5               
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                                                           2.6          2.7
                                                                           3.5          3.6          3.6               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                                                           5.8          5.2
                                                                           6.4          6.2          6.3               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                                                                12.8          8.4
                                                                          13.6         13.9         13.8               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Commercial                                                                                                 14.1         16.3
                                                                          14.8         12.9         10.9               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Residential                                                                                                22.6         27.6
                                                                          23.8         19.9         17.0               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Power Plant                                                                                                30.3         29.3
                                                                          33.4         29.8         29.4               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Industrial                                                                                                 24.1         25.4
                                                                          24.9         24.2         23.4               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                                                                  5.2          5.3
                                                                           5.2          5.1          5.1               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                                                           2.7          2.7
                                                                           2.8          2.5          2.3               
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                                                                0.1          0.1
                                                                           0.1          0.1          0.1               
                                                                                                                       
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                                                          99.1        106.7
                                                                         105.0         94.5         88.2               
                                                                                                                       
 Total U.S. Demand                                                                                              120.3        123.0
                                                                         128.5        118.3        112.0               
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day   Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal   % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                    Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                               81           79           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                               83           81           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                               82           81           76           103          81
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                               
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                    March 1       Feb 23       Feb 16        Feb 9        Feb 2
 Wind                                                                               12           11           14            9
                                                                       16                                              
                                                                                                                       
 Solar                                                                               4            4            3            3
                                                                       4                                               
                                                                                                                       
 Hydro                                                                               7            7            7            7
                                                                       7                                               
                                                                                                                       
 Other                                                                               1            1            1            2
                                                                       1                                               
                                                                                                                       
 Petroleum                                                                           0            0            0            0
                                                                       0                                               
                                                                                                                       
 Natural Gas                                                                        41           41           38           40
                                                                       37                                              
                                                                                                                       
 Coal                                                                               15           16           16           18
                                                                       13                                              
                                                                                                                       
 Nuclear                                                                            20           21           21           20
                                                                       22                                              
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                          
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub                                                                                                           
                                                                          1.61         1.52                            
                                                                                                                       
 Transco Z6 New York                                                                                                
                                                                          1.58         1.35                            
                                                                                                                       
 PG&E Citygate                                                                                                     
                                                                          2.22         2.72                            
                                                                                                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)                                                                                 
                                                                          1.48         1.30                            
                                                                                                                       
 Chicago Citygate                                                                                                   
                                                                          1.52         1.41                            
                                                                                                                       
 Algonquin Citygate                                                                                                 
                                                                          2.23         1.48                            
                                                                                                                       
 SoCal Citygate                                                                                                   
                                                                          2.26         2.31                            
                                                                                                                       
 Waha Hub                                                                                                         
                                                                          0.59         0.36                            
                                                                                                                       
 AECO                                                                                                             
                                                                          1.71         1.72                            
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                  
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                             
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                        
 New England                                                                                                      
                                                                         31.75        23.75                            
                                                                                                                       
 PJM West                                                                                                         
                                                                         31.75        29.75                            
                                                                                                                       
 Ercot North                                                                                                      
                                                                         23.25        17.50                            
                                                                                                                       
 Mid C                                                                                                            
                                                                         37.50        43.25                            
                                                                                                                       
 Palo Verde                                                                                                       
                                                                         13.50        14.36                            
                                                                                                                       
 SP-15                                                                                                            
                                                                         10.50        11.50                            
                                                                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Anjana Anil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)