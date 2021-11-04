Log in
Nathan's Famous Expands to Saudi Arabia

11/04/2021 | 01:01am EDT
Brand Offers Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Fries in Saudi Arabia for First Time in History

Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new expansion plan into Saudi Arabia. Nathan's Famous will serve their world-famous hot dogs and fries in seven kiosks across Saudi Arabia, with plans to open three more in the coming weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006277/en/

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs (Photo: Business Wire)

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs (Photo: Business Wire)

"Nathan's Famous is known all over the world, which is why we've had success in recent years growing across the globe," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "We have seen success with our offerings in the Middle East, and we are looking forward to introducing our food to new consumers in Saudi Arabia."

Nathan's Famous, which is currently available in 20 countries globally, will be available at seven kiosks across Saudi Arabia, including locations in Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh City Boulevard and Combat Field Zone. The kiosks will offer Nathan's Famous Halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan's Famous Halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com and for franchising information, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com/.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.


HOT NEWS