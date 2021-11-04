Nathan's Famous Expands to Saudi Arabia

Brand Offers Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Fries in Saudi Arabia for First Time in History

Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new expansion plan into Saudi Arabia. Nathan's Famous will serve their world-famous hot dogs and fries in seven kiosks across Saudi Arabia, with plans to open three more in the coming weeks.

"Nathan's Famous is known all over the world, which is why we've had success in recent years growing across the globe," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "We have seen success with our offerings in the Middle East, and we are looking forward to introducing our food to new consumers in Saudi Arabia."

Nathan's Famous, which is currently available in 20 countries globally, will be available at seven kiosks across Saudi Arabia, including locations in Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh City Boulevard and Combat Field Zone. The kiosks will offer Nathan's Famous Halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan's Famous Halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

