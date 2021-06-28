Log in
Nation Media Group launches Kenya's first share buyback

06/28/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Workers arrange copies of the Business Daily newspaper produced by the Nation Media Group at a printing press plant on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nation Media Group has started Kenya's first share buyback, looking to buy 10% or about 20 million of its issued shares from their current owners, the stock market said on Monday.

Kenya revised its companies act in 2015 to allow firms to buy back shares when they want to offer shareholders an exit or support their valuations.

Nation Media, East Africa's biggest news publisher with several newspaper titles, broadcast stations and digital assets, is offering 25 shillings ($0.2322) per share.

The offer, which was announced earlier this year, has helped boost its share price to 23 shillings from 16 shillings at the time the deal was announced.

The shares hit an all-time low of less than 10 shillings last year, as the group reeled from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The business started to recover in the second half of last year, Nation Media said, adding that it is making a digital push to boost revenue. It launched a pay wall for its premier website earlier this year.

The group's move could pave the way for other firms to buy back shares, said Geoffrey Odundo, chief executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

"The capital markets are very flexible... we are focusing on bringing more companies," he told Reuters.

($1 = 107.6500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
