Nation's Largest Nuisance Wildlife Company Announces New Franchise Location in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, the nation’s largest nuisance wildlife company, is excited to announce the opening of a new franchise Critter Control of Greenville.



Greenville has experience significant population growth. Greenville County’s population has increased by 16% over the last decade. Permits for residential homes increased by nearly 80% year over year. As the area continues to grow, wildlife must continue to seek out new habitats where they can find food, shelter, and water. The year-round, moderate climate makes the Upstate an active area for wildlife.

“I opened Critter Control of Greenville because of the tremendous need in the Upstate. People call us, often panicked, because they truly need help,” says Matt Stambaugh, franchise owner of Critter Control of Greenville. “We have an opportunity to help people and a responsibility to treat our customers and the animals with utmost respect. Critter Control puts a huge focus on treating animals humanely, and our technicians have years of experience. We work with our customers to find the best solution, which is not always the quickest solution.”

Critter Control established standards of excellence in wildlife removal and control and continues to uphold these standards. Each office is ecologically responsible, ensuring that only environmentally sound solutions and humane animal removal techniques are used.

“We are excited to announce Matt Stambaugh as the owner of our Greenville franchise. The opportunity for human-wildlife conflict is growing in Greenville. The population has grown almost 20% in the past decade,” says Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control, Inc. “The wildlife control industry is growing, and our professional services are in demand. We believe Matt is the perfect fit for the Critter Control brand and will be able to provide superior service to the customers in Greenville-Spartanburg and the entire Upstate.”

With Critter Control continuing to expand, its business model and emphasis on franchise owner success will continue attracting like-minded professionals looking to invest.

Critter Control of Greenville always offers free inspections for wildlife removal and control of raccoons, mice, bats, moles, birds, squirrels and other nuisance wildlife in Upstate South Carolina.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more about Critter Control at crittercontrol.com.

Contact

Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. kliles@rollins.com 404-888-2793



