Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nation's Largest Nuisance Wildlife Company Announces New Franchise Location in Greenville, SC

07/27/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, the nation’s largest nuisance wildlife company, is excited to announce the opening of a new franchise Critter Control of Greenville.

Greenville has experience significant population growth. Greenville County’s population has increased by 16% over the last decade. Permits for residential homes increased by nearly 80% year over year. As the area continues to grow, wildlife must continue to seek out new habitats where they can find food, shelter, and water. The year-round, moderate climate makes the Upstate an active area for wildlife.

“I opened Critter Control of Greenville because of the tremendous need in the Upstate. People call us, often panicked, because they truly need help,” says Matt Stambaugh, franchise owner of Critter Control of Greenville. “We have an opportunity to help people and a responsibility to treat our customers and the animals with utmost respect. Critter Control puts a huge focus on treating animals humanely, and our technicians have years of experience. We work with our customers to find the best solution, which is not always the quickest solution.”

Critter Control established standards of excellence in wildlife removal and control and continues to uphold these standards. Each office is ecologically responsible, ensuring that only environmentally sound solutions and humane animal removal techniques are used.

“We are excited to announce Matt Stambaugh as the owner of our Greenville franchise. The opportunity for human-wildlife conflict is growing in Greenville. The population has grown almost 20% in the past decade,” says Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control, Inc. “The wildlife control industry is growing, and our professional services are in demand. We believe Matt is the perfect fit for the Critter Control brand and will be able to provide superior service to the customers in Greenville-Spartanburg and the entire Upstate.”

With Critter Control continuing to expand, its business model and emphasis on franchise owner success will continue attracting like-minded professionals looking to invest.

Critter Control of Greenville always offers free inspections for wildlife removal and control of raccoons, mice, bats, moles, birds, squirrels and other nuisance wildlife in Upstate South Carolina.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Learn more about Critter Control at crittercontrol.com.

Contact
Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. kliles@rollins.com 404-888-2793

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aOil edges higher as tight supply outweighs virus spread
RE
09:42aCAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:42aPRESS RELEASE : Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM
DJ
09:42aFederal Construction Contractor Relocates Headquarters, Adding 40+ New High-Wage Jobs
BU
09:41aPOTBELLY : continues North Carolina expansion with Cary opening
AQ
09:41aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Proposals to Bondholders Approved
AQ
09:40aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :composition of board of directors and reconstitution of the remuneration committee
PU
09:40aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Disposals of Businesses and Assets of ZICO Knowledge Services Sdn Bhd and ZICO RMC Pte Ltd
PU
09:40aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed acquisition of gainhealth pte. ltd. - partial payment of outstanding cash consideration
PU
09:40aGRANULES INDIA : Press Release on Q1 financials
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN : China tech selling hits stocks, real yields fall before Fed
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

HOT NEWS