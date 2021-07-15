Log in
Nation's Largest Small Business Coalition, Small Business Roundtable, Announces Women Impacting Public Policy as a New Member

07/15/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Washington, D.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Business Roundtable (SBR), a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, is pleased to welcome Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) as a new member of SBR’s national small business collaborative.

WIPP President & CEO, Candace Waterman, said the following:

“As we look ahead towards economic recovery, we are thrilled to join Small Business Roundtable and combine our efforts with these industry leaders to advocate for small businesses, especially for those disproportionately affected by the pandemic. WIPP brings more than 20 years of experience in advocating for women small business owners, and looks forward to bolstering SBR efforts to improve opportunities for women entrepreneurs, a crucial part of the small business community.”

SBR Co-Executive Directors Rhett Buttle and John Stanford issued the following joint statement:

"We are honored to welcome Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) as the newest member of Small Business Roundtable. WIPP’s advocacy promoting equal opportunity for women-owned businesses will provide a thoughtful input and approach to issues affecting the small business community.

As WIPP draws from nearly 20 years of industry experience, we look forward to the unique perspective that WIPP will bring to our conversations and to the robust collaboration this partnership will forge.”

The addition of WIPP strengthens the coalition and enhances the diversity of SBR giving a boost to the voices of women small business owners. As the nation recovers from COVID-19, strengthening small businesses will be at the core of the partnership going forward.

###

Small Business Roundtable (www.smallbusinessroundtable.org) is a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, dedicated to advancing policy, securing access, and promoting inclusion to benefit the businesses at the heart of the American economy.

Women Impacting Public Policy (www.wipp.org) is a national nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of women entrepreneurs—strengthening their impact on our nation’s public policy, creating economic opportunities, and forging alliances with other business organizations.


Ashlyn Roberts
Small Business Roundtable
ashlyn@smallbusinessroundtable.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
