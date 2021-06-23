Nation's Leading SEL Company Move This World Launches New Content to Support PreK-12 Students Process the Impact of COVID19

Focused on relevancy, inclusion and flexibility, the new content supports students as they return to in-person learning

Today, Move This World, the nations’ leading provider of multimedia SEL curriculum for PreK-12, is announcing brand new content for the 2021-22 school year focused on giving students opportunities to reflect, process, and connect with each other through interactive SEL multimedia every day of the school year. Given the trauma and disruption faced in the 2020-21 school year, parents and families are now demanding that school districts prioritize SEL in the fall to help children process their big and complex emotions.

The biggest new addition to the Move This World digital platform next year will offer individual student accounts for secondary (middle and high school) students, versus teacher-only access. This personalized digital space will support SEL practices while giving older students an outlet for proactively managing stress, processing emotions, motivating themselves, and building a portfolio of their personal social emotional development.

“Families and educators are concerned about the emotional toll of the past year and the lack of socialization, as well as wanting to set a strong foundation for learning recovery as we re-enter school,” said Sara Potler LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World. “We felt it was incredibly important to improve the adaptability and flexibility of our SEL programs for what is happening in the world, and specifically give students an outlet to explore social issues in their lives and their communities. Students are encouraged to identify and stand up for their values through creative practices, inspiring them to take action on issues that are important to them, build accountability, and strengthen teamwork.”

Here are some of the other ways that Move This World is strengthening social emotional learning support for students, families, and educators in the 2021-22 school year:

More Flexibility. Families and educators can expect more flexibility to allow for implementation in a variety of environments, and curated playlists to allow students, teachers, and families to find and practice specific SEL competencies.

Inclusive Delivery for Diverse Learners. To continue to allow for inclusive delivery for diverse populations, the curriculum uses closed captioning and scaffolding that utilizes pictures and sentence starters, and directions to support adaptation.

More Audio Content. Expanded audio content through the Move This World Audio Network provides more participatory, interactive, and screen-free ways to increase students' and adults' engagement with SEL.

. Expanded audio content through the Move This World Audio Network provides more participatory, interactive, and screen-free ways to increase students’ and adults’ engagement with SEL. Multi Tiered Systems of Support. Tier 2 exercises are designed to support Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and provide schools with more focused support for students with specific social emotional needs.

Educators can also expect more support throughout the 2021-22 school year with professional development on demand, including a Workplace Wellbeing Course for Educators, and audio-based content from The Saracast: Conversations in Social Emotional Learning, along with meditations and special programming throughout the school year.

LaHayne says, “With the updated curriculum, students, educators, administrators, and families will now have access to more robust, evidence-based multimedia social emotional learning, giving schools, districts and families the resources to support all members of their school communities as we return to school buildings next year.”

About Move This World

Move This World is the leading provider of social emotional learning (SEL) multimedia experiences for PreK-12 students, educators, and families. Each piece of educational content is delivered through short interactive lessons and is grounded in the goal of empowering students to navigate the rapidly-changing realities of their world - both in the classroom and throughout their lives. Designed for implementation that is both impactful and simple, the MTW platform allows educators and families to incorporate SEL into their students’ schedules every day, without planning or prep. The extensive multimedia library provides a robust and engaging daily curriculum - experiences designed to empower students by strengthening the skills that foster wellbeing and establishing a common language among students, educators and families. These multimedia experiences are rooted in creative expression and participatory movement. Move This World has already impacted the lives of over one and a half million students across 38 states. For more information: www.movethisworld.com.

