National Academy of Sports Medicine® Announces New Certified Wellness Program to Support Overall Mental and Physical Growth

New program fuses innovation with evidence-based strategies, empowering coaches to create a holistic health and wellness experience.

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM®), a global leader in fitness certifications, today announced its newest program, Certified Wellness Coach (NASM-CWC). The 100 percent online program officially launches on December 22nd, 2021 and is now available for pre-order. NASM-CWC will integrate state-of-the-art tools with expert guidance backed by a deep understanding of nutrition, fitness, recovery, mindfulness and meditation – equipping fitness professionals and health & wellness enthusiasts with the knowledge and resources to help others live healthier and happier lives.

“As a forward-thinking company, we are constantly striving to address the current and future goals of our community,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “It was important to our team to develop a one-of-a-kind program that presents many real-world scenarios. NASM-CWC empowers coaches with key insights and evidence-based tools to better position clients for optimal wellbeing in order to live a balanced and fulfilling life.”

NASM developed the CWC program to equip individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to create and maintain physical and emotional well-being. The new program takes a two-tiered approach; educating individuals on the key components of wellness while providing innovative coaching strategies at every level.

“The NASM-CWC program provides a holistic approach to common life challenges,” said Jaime Tartar, Psychology Professor and Research Director at Nova Southeastern University who was part of the team of experts that developed the program with NASM. “Many individuals struggle with maintaining a proper exercise and nutrition regime, which then leads to increased stress levels and an overall poor physical and mental state. Certified Wellness Coaches are able to identify these barriers and set customized goals based on all the pillars that support optimal health and wellbeing.”

In addition to providing in-depth knowledge across five focus areas; movement, nutrition, mental & emotional wellbeing, regeneration & recovery, and coaching, the CWC program works to equip the Certified Wellness Coach with a broad range of strategies and perspectives. The evidence-based program focuses on providing a deeper understanding of fitness and nutrition, something other health coach programs do not provide. The wellness coach functions as the hub that connects all aspects of health, fitness, and wellness.

