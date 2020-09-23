Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Accounts: Final data for 2018 and provisional for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Summary

In 2019, according to the final Annual National Accounts, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) attained 213.3 thousand million Euros, which represents annual change rates of 4.0% and 2.2% for nominal and real GDP, respectively (4.7% and 2.8% in the previous year). The Household Final Consumption Expenditure and Exports had the largest contributions to GDP change, by 0.8 p.p. (percentage points) each.
Gross National Income (GNI) grew by 4.1% in 2019 (4.6% in the previous year).
The household savings rate was 7.2% in 2019, 0.2 p.p. higher than 2018. The net lending of Portuguese economy stood at 1.0% of GDP in 2019, 0.2 p.p. less than the previous year.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aHECLA MINING : S-3asr
PU
06:20aCity Climate Finance Gap Fund Launches to Support Climate Smart Urban Development
PU
06:20aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Issue of New Shares under General Mandate Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme
PU
06:20aALANTRA PARTNERS S A : appoints César Ciriza as head of the new infrastructure and energy advisory division
PU
06:20aHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable and connected transaction disposal of the entire equity interests in the target company group in relation to the financial services business
PU
06:18aTESCO : boss tells UK shoppers not to panic buy after new COVID curbs
RE
06:17aPILGRIM PRIDE : CFO Sandri to take the top job
RE
06:16aEXCLUSIVE : Nigeria's Buhari to send long-awaited oil reform bill to Senate - sources
RE
06:16aCANTARGIA : reports high response rates with CAN04 combination therapy in NSCLC and presents next development steps
AQ
06:16aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Receives Orders for 4.4 Million Servings of DehydraTECH-Enabled CBD Powders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
3RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : submits request for Emergency Use Authorization for RLF-100™ ..
4SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group