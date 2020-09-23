National Accounts: Final data for 2018 and provisional for 2019

Summary
In 2019, according to the final Annual National Accounts, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) attained 213.3 thousand million Euros, which represents annual change rates of 4.0% and 2.2% for nominal and real GDP, respectively (4.7% and 2.8% in the previous year). The Household Final Consumption Expenditure and Exports had the largest contributions to GDP change, by 0.8 p.p. (percentage points) each.
Gross National Income (GNI) grew by 4.1% in 2019 (4.6% in the previous year).
The household savings rate was 7.2% in 2019, 0.2 p.p. higher than 2018. The net lending of Portuguese economy stood at 1.0% of GDP in 2019, 0.2 p.p. less than the previous year.
