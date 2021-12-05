National Agricultural Higher Education Project - P151072

The objective of the National Agricultural Higher Education Project for India is to support participating agricultural universities and ICAR in providing more relevant and higher quality education to Agricultural University students. There are three components to the project, the first component being support to agricultural universities. This component will finance investments by participating AUs to improve the qualityand relevance of agricultural...

