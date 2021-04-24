Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

National Assembly of Republic of Armenia : President of RA National Assembly Meets with Minister of Defence of Cyprus

04/24/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Miroyan met with the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, Charalambos Petrides.

Welcoming the guest, the RA NA President thanked the Minister for taking part in the events of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan, which once again documented about the friendship and fraternity between the two countries. The Speaker of the Parliament has noted that the firm relations between Armenia and Cyprus are based on the centuries-old Christian and cultural ties.

Ararat Mirzoyan added that the Parliament of Armenia in its turn recognized the genocide of the Pontic Greeks in Ottoman Turkey. He has stated that it is necessary to further deepen the cooperation in bilateral, as well as in Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral format.

The Minister of Defence has thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for hosting him, noting that Cyprus is full of fraternal feelings towards Armenia and the Armenian people. Petrides has underlined that the foreign threats of our two countries are rather similar conditioned by the aggressive policy of Turkey.

The interlocutors touched upon the Turkish-Aerbaijani aggression in Nagorno Karabakh, both emphasizing the necessity of urgent return of the Armenian prisoners of war being kept and other detained persons in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting issues of cooperation between the two parliaments, in defence and other spheres were discussed.

Disclaimer

National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 14:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aNATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA  : President of RA National Assembly Meets with Minister of Defence of Cyprus
PU
09:10aSMALL BUSINESS AND EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC : An Update – Both “Troubles and Hope”
PU
09:00aGerman prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal
RE
08:14aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN  : The International university of tourism “Silk Road” has started cooperation with the Balkan countries
PU
08:11aSouth African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock
RE
07:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Commission's Women, Peace and Security Guidelines Unveiled for Continuous Gender Mainstreaming of Peace and Security Operations
PU
06:59aNigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator
RE
06:21aBotswana's Debswana expects new strategy to create at least $900 million in extra revenue
RE
06:11aSouth Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
06:00aMalaysia pm says hopes myanmar will consider proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th -2-
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Ahead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO br..
4APPLE INC. : Fortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
5QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : In praise of Trans-Atlantic tech cooperation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ