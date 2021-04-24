National Assembly of Republic of Armenia : President of RA National Assembly Meets with Minister of Defence of Cyprus

The President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Miroyan met with the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, Charalambos Petrides.

Welcoming the guest, the RA NA President thanked the Minister for taking part in the events of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan, which once again documented about the friendship and fraternity between the two countries. The Speaker of the Parliament has noted that the firm relations between Armenia and Cyprus are based on the centuries-old Christian and cultural ties.

Ararat Mirzoyan added that the Parliament of Armenia in its turn recognized the genocide of the Pontic Greeks in Ottoman Turkey. He has stated that it is necessary to further deepen the cooperation in bilateral, as well as in Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral format.

The Minister of Defence has thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for hosting him, noting that Cyprus is full of fraternal feelings towards Armenia and the Armenian people. Petrides has underlined that the foreign threats of our two countries are rather similar conditioned by the aggressive policy of Turkey.

The interlocutors touched upon the Turkish-Aerbaijani aggression in Nagorno Karabakh, both emphasizing the necessity of urgent return of the Armenian prisoners of war being kept and other detained persons in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting issues of cooperation between the two parliaments, in defence and other spheres were discussed.