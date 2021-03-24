Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Association of Cannabis Businesses & Emerging Markets Coalition Partner to Develop National Cash Management Standards for Cannabis

03/24/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) and the Emerging Markets Coalition (EMC) have formed a strategic alliance to develop a National Standard for Cash Management for the cannabis industry. The U.S. legal cannabis market is projected to grow to $35B by 2025, yet operations in licensed cannabis companies are still cash-based.

“Financial institutions have been hesitant to serve cannabis-related businesses due largely to the fact that cannabis remains illegal at the federal level.  Even after legalization occurs there will be a steep learning curve for both industries,” said Gina Kranwinkel, President and CEO of NACB.  “The new National Standards for Cash Management will provide cash management tools and protocols cannabis-related businesses need to incorporate in their operations to be ready and able to work with financial institutions. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with EMC and look forward to sharing their expertise and ours.”

“The Emerging Markets Coalition is excited to be partnering with NACB in developing standards. This is a collaboration of both the banking and cannabis industries to ensure pragmatic and prudent practices to support the transparency and anti-crime efforts necessary in a cash heavy industry” said Kirsten Trusko, EMC’s CEO and Co-Founder. This is will be the first in a series of planned standards around money related to cannabis commerce – to be developed by NACB and EMC members.

“Our strategy with the Cash Management National Standard is to help the cannabis industry self-regulate until financial institutions are ready to work with us,” said Kranwinkel. “It will cover best practices in areas such as cash management and currency deposits that will enable cannabis businesses to reduce costs and gain more control of their finances. The Cash Management Standard will help both industries build mutual understanding and expectations that can lead to strong working relationships.”

EMC’s goal for cannabis financial services is simple – a coalition to drive collaboration across the financial services and cannabis industries to drive normalized financial services (banking, payments, insurance, lending, etc).  We work in industry, government and society to help ensure safe, transparent, and fairly taxable opportunities in banking, payments and insurance. EMC and its members educate, advocate, protect and promote the very fundamentals of normal financial business operations in underserved markets.  

NACB’s mission is to shape the legal cannabis market into a safe, responsible, and ethical industry. It is the only organization in U.S. cannabis whose members are vetted as being responsible, trustworthy, and compliant with NACB National Standards. The Cash Management Standard will be the newest in NACB’s series of national standards which represent best practices in cannabis business. National standards in Packaging and Labeling, Advertising, Lab Testing, Infused, Hemp, and Cybersecurity have already been developed through NACB’s deliberative, inclusive process and adopted by NACB members. Read more about NACB national standards.

About the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB): The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) is one of first self-regulatory organizations in the cannabis industry. NACB’s mission is to advance the industry by building consensus around best practices, promoting business responsibility and demonstrating to regulators what transparent and responsible regulations should look like. Compliance with NACB national standards is required for ongoing membership in the NACB.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meggan Hau

Operations Manager, NACB

meggan.hau@nacb.com

  

About the Emerging Markets Coalition (EMC):  The Emerging Markets Coalition (“EMC”) is a 501c6 not-for-profit, member-driven advocacy and educational organization for financial services in highly cash-based and under-served markets. EMC advocates and drives for the normalization, electronification, and increased accessibility to full financial services for the cannabis-related industries - enabling these businesses to operate as do other legal businesses in a growing, regulated, emerging market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Deneka Scott

Chief Marketing Officer, EMC

dscott@emoalition.org


Meggan Hau
National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB)
7025735884
meggan.hau@nacb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aQINGDAO INTERNATIONAL  : (1) vsa and ct in relation to the acquisition of approximately 81.91% of the equity interest in qingdao rural construction financial leasing company limited; (2) ct in relation to the issue of convertible bonds under the specific mandate; (3) proposed rights issue of rights shares on the basis of one (1) rights share for every one (1) existing share held on the rights issue record date at the rights issue subscription price of hk$0.39 per rights share; and (4) notice of special gener
PU
10:57aUNIVERSAL STAR  : Issue of subcription shares under general mandate
PU
10:57aPVA TEPLA  : Non-Financial Group Report 2020
PU
10:57aBLUE ECONOMY : How Can Albania Benefit?
PU
10:57aDEVIL IN THE DETAILS : measuring agricultural input quality
PU
10:57aFAIR ISAAC  : Challenges in Countering Trade-Based Money Laundering
PU
10:57aQINGDAO INTERNATIONAL  : Notice of the special general meeting
PU
10:57aCROWDSTRIKE  : Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response
PU
10:57aRAPID7  : Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
AQ
10:57aRapid7 Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
2LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
3SONY CORPORATION : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges
5GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ