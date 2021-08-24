Log in
National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo CANCELED Due to COVID-19

08/24/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Washington, DC, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) has announced that the NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo that was to be held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., September 27-30, 2021, has been canceled.

“NASP’s highest priority is the health and safety of our Annual Meeting & Expo attendees, their families, patients, healthcare workers, staff, and ultimately our communities. It was a heartbreaking and incredibly difficult decision, but put simply, is it the right thing to do during this unprecedented time. As an association of healthcare professionals, we have a responsibility to make sure we do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 through a large gathering,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO of NASP.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to all who have supported and dedicated countless hours of work to prepare for this conference. We had nearly 30 sponsors, a sold-out exhibit hall, 64 accepted abstracts, and nearly 100 faculty volunteers. Knowing how much work has been done to date and the excitement about the opportunity to come together and reconnect truly made this decision even more difficult,” continued Arquette.

In 2022, NASP will celebrate their 10th Anniversary and planning for the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo is already underway. The Meeting will be held September 19-22 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. “The 2022 Annual Meeting will be our biggest and most spectacular yet and will be an incredible experience for all in attendance. We cannot wait to welcome all industry stakeholders as we reconnect with the world and each other, making new memories in new places and celebrating all that is special about specialty pharmacy ,” said Arquette.

# # #

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SPECIALTY PHARMACY

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, healthcare providers, and ​​​practicing pharmacists.  With nearly 150 corporate members and approximately 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.


Sheila M. Arquette, RPh
National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)
(703) 842-0122
sarquette@naspnet.org

