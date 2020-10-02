National Bank of Kazakhstan : Erbolat Dossaev reported on the implementation progress of anti-crisis measures

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Press Service of Akorda reports.

Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the preliminary results of the implementation of the monetary policy for the 9 months of 2020, the state of the gold reserves of the National Bank and the assets of the National Fund. He also informed the President about the implementation of his anti-crisis initiatives financed by the National Bank.

The head of the National Bank presented a forecast for the economic development of Kazakhstan until the end of 2020 and for 2021.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to ensure the country's financial stability.

Earlier it was reported that the gross international reserves of the National Bank for August 2020, according to preliminary data, increased mildly by 0.1%, and amounted to $ 35.4 billion. The inflow of funds to the foreign currency accounts of second tier banks was largely offset by the payment of the state debt. The country's international reserves as a whole, including the assets of the National Fund in foreign currency ($ 58.7 billion), according to preliminary data, at the end of August 2020 amounted to $94.1 billion.