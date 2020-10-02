Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

National Bank of Kazakhstan : Erbolat Dossaev reported on the implementation progress of anti-crisis measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 09:50am EDT

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Press Service of Akorda reports.

Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the preliminary results of the implementation of the monetary policy for the 9 months of 2020, the state of the gold reserves of the National Bank and the assets of the National Fund. He also informed the President about the implementation of his anti-crisis initiatives financed by the National Bank.

The head of the National Bank presented a forecast for the economic development of Kazakhstan until the end of 2020 and for 2021.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to ensure the country's financial stability.

Earlier it was reported that the gross international reserves of the National Bank for August 2020, according to preliminary data, increased mildly by 0.1%, and amounted to $ 35.4 billion. The inflow of funds to the foreign currency accounts of second tier banks was largely offset by the payment of the state debt. The country's international reserves as a whole, including the assets of the National Fund in foreign currency ($ 58.7 billion), according to preliminary data, at the end of August 2020 amounted to $94.1 billion.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aBP : U.S. Supreme Court takes up energy companies' appeal over Baltimore climate lawsuit
RE
10:00aNew York Business Activity Swings Back to Expansion in September -- ISM
DJ
09:59aWall Street skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:58aOil extends losses after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
09:55aWall Street slides after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:54aSlower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus
RE
09:50aRates on long-term deposits in tenge were revised
PU
09:50aNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN : Erbolat Dossaev reported on the implementation progress of anti-crisis measures
PU
09:43aTSX futures track slump in oil after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:38aRacial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in 5 months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
3THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
4APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group