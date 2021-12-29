National Bank of Kazakhstan : Export acceleration program discussed in RK Government

The next meeting of the Headquarters for implementation of the election program of the Nur Otan party was held in the Government under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

One of the issues discussed was the progress of the export acceleration program with an increase in the number of active exporters.

In 2020, on behalf of the Head of State, the first Export Acceleration Program in Central Asia was launched. The first phase of the program involved 35 food companies with a focus on the Chinese market. More than half of the companies are SMEs.

The second phase of the program, which was launched this year, involved 101 companies in the food, chemical, light industry and mechanical engineering.

Taking into account the implementation of the program for 2020-2021, today the number of exporters has increased from 410 (2020) to 546 (2021). Today, the export earnings of these enterprises account for about 80% of the total volume of non-resource exports. 43% of all exporters are enterprises of the food industry (233), then the chemical (69) and metallurgical industries (55).

Since 2019, the Ministry of Commerce has been maintaining a register of active exporters, which is posted on the open data portal.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the relevant state bodies and regions to continue to actively support exporters and achieve the established target indicator for implementation of the export acceleration program for 2022 at the level of 650 exporting companies.

It should be reminded that within the framework of the Headquarters for implementation of the party's pre-election program for the current year, 32 meetings were held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister A. Smailov. 100 socially important and topical issues were heard. 201 out of 362 points of the Roadmap have been fulfilled.

Source: Kazpravda.kz