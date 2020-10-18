Log in
National Bank of Kazakhstan : Kazakhstan Fintech Firm Kaspi Surprises With Huge London IPO

10/18/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

You didn't know Kazakhstan, a basically landlocked country (it borders the Caspian Sea, which is landlocked), in the middle of Central Asia had a fintech company like this one.

But they do. It's called Kaspi.kz (KSPI). They listed on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. It was, being considered a tech company now and not just a bank, totally oversubscribed. Kaspi brought in over $1 billion.

The stock opened at $38 per share and traded as high as $46.90 with volume of more than 4.4 million shares. That's more than Russia's Yandex trading volume, which averages 3.8 million per day. The IPO gives Kaspi a market cap of $6.5 billion as of today. It was the second largest IPO of the year and the fourth largest in all of Europe.

And it came from Kazakhstan, a country better known by the masses for being the home to fictional character Borat, then the most promising country in Central Asia, if not all of the large former Soviet states, including Ukraine.

Kaspi set its IPO price at $33.75 on 25,764,894 shares, equal to a total offering size of approximately $870 million and representing 13.4% of the company's issued share capital. Another 3,864,736 shares are being made available by certain shareholders pursuant to the over-allotment option, which, if exercised in full, would increase the number of Global Depositary Receipt (same as an ADR here) in public hands to 29,629,630 shares in total or approximately 15.4% of the company's issued capital.

Source: forbes.com

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:14:05 UTC

