National Bank of Kazakhstan : EBRD raised forecasts for economic growth in Kazakhstan

06/30/2021 | 12:26am EDT
The forecasts of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the growth rate of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2021 were increased from 3.0% to 3.6%, Kazpravda.kz reports, citing the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, according to the updated report, growth will be 3.8%. Based on the results of the data on the growth of the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the current year, the EBRD notes the transition of the economy of Kazakhstan to a recovery trajectory of growth.

The main factors behind the increase in forecasts were the high dynamics in the real sector, in particular, in the processing sectors of the economy, construction and agriculture, the expansion of activity in certain sectors of the service sector, the recovery of investment activity in the non-extractive sectors of the economy, as well as the renewed demand in the world raw material markets.

In the processing sector, growth rates for 5 months of this year were at the level of 7.2% due to high dynamics in mechanical engineering (21.1%), including the automotive industry (26.4%) and the production of other vehicles, including locomotives and wagons (54.9%), chemical industry (9.8%), light industry (5.5%), food production (3.3%), metallurgy (2.7%), pharmaceuticals (25.7%) and others. High growth rates were noted in the construction sector (11.3%) and agriculture (3.1%).

The EBRD also notes growth in selected service sectors. In particular, according to the results of 5 months of this year, high rates of recovery were noted in trade (6.7%), communications (11.6%), financial and insurance activities (1.6%), real estate transactions (1.3%).

The growth of investments in fixed assets, excluding mining, amounted to 25.5%. The EBRD also notes the government's fiscal stimulus measures and the recovery in private demand as positive factors in the growth of the Kazakh economy in the coming periods.

The EBRD continues to consider the likelihood of repeated waves of the pandemic the main risk for the recovery of the global and national economies.

Source: Казахстанская правда

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
