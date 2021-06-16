Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Bank of Poland : Meeting of the Presidents of NBP and the EBRD

06/16/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest news

Legal risk of the FX mortgage loan portfolio is a major threat to financial stability

Date: 16-06-2021

The uncertainty concerning the cost related to the FX loan portfolio is high and materialization of certain scenarios may jeopardize the stability of the entire financial system. The magnitude of costs will be partly determined by the anticipated ruling of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Poland.

The COVID-19 pandemic fallout, despite its substantial impact on the real economy and expected future credit losses, does not put Poland's banking sector at risk. At the same time, a significant slowdown in credit dynamics notwithstanding, there are no signs of a credit crunch. The expected improvement in Poland's economic situation should be conducive to restoring the demand for credit.

A decrease in the profitability of the banking sector, already observed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, has deepened considerably and constiututes a challenge. It reduces the banking sector's capacity to strengthen its capital base and weakens its resilience.

Financial Stability Report, June 2021

In the opinion of Narodowy Bank Polski, the implementation of the following recommendations will be conducive to maintaining the stability of the domestic financial system.

  1. Banks should maintain a conservative capital policy until the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decisions of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Poland concerning FX loans has been identified.
  2. Banks and borrowers should seek to settle disputes and reach settlement concerning FX housing loans out of court.
  3. The situation of certain credit institutions requires self-remedial actions, especially ones ensuring a reliable and quick improvement of their capital position.
  4. Banks should continue to pursue a prudent lendning policy with respect to real estate.
  5. Following the cessation of most of LIBOR benchmarks at the end of 2021, domestic financial institutions, especially banks, should immediately review the contracts where these benchmarks are used as reference rates.
  6. Investment fund management companies should strengthen the resilience of the invest-ment funds they manage by increasing their liquidity buffers.
  7. 7When assessing their resilience to shocks and related capital needs, insurance companies should factor in the consequences of double gearing of capital and the high share of expected profits included in future premiums in own funds.
  8. Life insurance companies should restrain from offering unit-linked insurance for which the protective component has been reduced.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aSOHO CHINA  : Blackstone offers $3.05 billion for office developer Soho China
RE
07:52aIIROC Trading Halt - FAIR
AQ
07:52aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Great Kneighton wins another prestigious planning industry award
PU
07:52aMECHEL  : Yakutugol Holding Company Offers Summer Employment to School Students
PU
07:52aAZURE POWER GLOBAL  : Q4'21 Prepared Comments
PU
07:52aASML  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:52aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Re-Designation Of Executive Director
PU
07:52aMEGACHEM  : Re-Designation Of Executive Director
PU
07:51aMORPHOSYS  : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:50aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : 16.06.2021 - Supervisory Board extends CEO Johann Strobl's mandate for a further five years
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks hold near record highs ahead of Fed
2Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
3U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5Fed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

HOT NEWS