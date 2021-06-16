National Bank of Poland : Meeting of the Presidents of NBP and the EBRD

Latest news

Legal risk of the FX mortgage loan portfolio is a major threat to financial stability

The uncertainty concerning the cost related to the FX loan portfolio is high and materialization of certain scenarios may jeopardize the stability of the entire financial system. The magnitude of costs will be partly determined by the anticipated ruling of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Poland.

The COVID-19 pandemic fallout, despite its substantial impact on the real economy and expected future credit losses, does not put Poland's banking sector at risk. At the same time, a significant slowdown in credit dynamics notwithstanding, there are no signs of a credit crunch. The expected improvement in Poland's economic situation should be conducive to restoring the demand for credit.

A decrease in the profitability of the banking sector, already observed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, has deepened considerably and constiututes a challenge. It reduces the banking sector's capacity to strengthen its capital base and weakens its resilience.

Financial Stability Report, June 2021

In the opinion of Narodowy Bank Polski, the implementation of the following recommendations will be conducive to maintaining the stability of the domestic financial system.