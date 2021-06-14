|
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Broad Money Supply as of June 1, 2021
BYN mln
Methodological comments:
|
Indicators
|
01/01/2021
|
01/03/2021
|
01/04/2021
|
01/05/2021
|
01/06/2021
|
1. Cash in circulation - М0
|
4,124.0
|
4,210.5
|
4,140.0
|
4,118.5
|
4,198.4
|
2. Transferable deposits
|
6,159.3
|
5,815.3
|
5,536.5
|
5,450.6
|
5,772.1
|
2.1. Natural persons
|
2,845.6
|
3,180.5
|
2,674.1
|
2,806.8
|
2,797.1
|
2.2. Legal entities^
|
3,313.7
|
2,634.8
|
2,862.4
|
2,643.9
|
2,975.0
|
Monetary aggregate - M1
|
10,283.4
|
10,025.9
|
9,676.5
|
9,569.1
|
9,970.6
|
3. Other deposits
|
9,180.7
|
9,225.1
|
9,391.6
|
8,935.1
|
9,528.9
|
3.1. Natural persons
|
4,532.6
|
4,649.0
|
4,678.3
|
4,655.7
|
4,611.5
|
3.2. Legal entities^
|
4,648.2
|
4,576.1
|
4,713.4
|
4,279.3
|
4,917.4
|
Ruble money supply according to the national definition - M2
|
19,464.1
|
19,250.9
|
19,068.2
|
18,504.2
|
19,499.5
|
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
|
1,352.1
|
1,586.9
|
1,442.0
|
1,562.7
|
1,579.1
|
Ruble money supply - M2*
|
20,816.2
|
20,837.8
|
20,510.2
|
20,066.9
|
21,078.7
|
5. Deposits in foreign currency
|
28,375.3
|
28,684.2
|
28,810.1
|
28,315.0
|
27,223.4
|
5.1. Transferable deposits
|
9,595.5
|
9,815.9
|
10,083.6
|
9,552.2
|
9,334.8
|
5.1.1. Natural persons
|
3,120.7
|
3,369.5
|
3,403.5
|
3,466.0
|
3,295.3
|
5.1.2. Legal entities^
|
6,474.8
|
6,446.3
|
6,680.1
|
6,086.2
|
6,039.4
|
5.2. Other deposits
|
18,779.8
|
18,868.3
|
18,726.5
|
18,762.8
|
17,888.6
|
5.2.1. Natural persons
|
11,965.2
|
11,789.3
|
11,648.9
|
11,195.4
|
10,712.3
|
5.2.2. Legal entities^
|
6,814.6
|
7,079.0
|
7,077.7
|
7,567.4
|
7,176.3
|
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
|
1,509.3
|
1,509.1
|
1,485.2
|
1,462.9
|
1,423.0
|
7. Precious metals deposits
|
99.8
|
96.3
|
91.1
|
94.8
|
62.8
|
Broad money - M3
|
50,800.7
|
51,127.4
|
50,896.6
|
49,939.6
|
49,787.8
|
For information:
|
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
|
11,002.9
|
11,023.9
|
10,978.6
|
11,053.7
|
10,747.9
|
Natural persons
|
5,849.8
|
5,825.9
|
5,736.0
|
5,723.5
|
5,530.3
|
Legal entities^
|
5,153.1
|
5,198.0
|
5,242.6
|
5,330.1
|
5,217.6
|
1. Transferable deposits
|
3,720.8
|
3,772.4
|
3,842.5
|
3,729.0
|
3,685.4
|
1.1. Natural persons
|
1,210.1
|
1,295.0
|
1,297.0
|
1,353.1
|
1,301.0
|
1.2. Legal entities^
|
2,510.7
|
2,477.5
|
2,545.6
|
2,375.9
|
2,384.4
|
2. Other deposits
|
7,282.1
|
7,251.5
|
7,136.1
|
7,324.7
|
7,062.5
|
2.1. Natural persons
|
4,639.7
|
4,530.9
|
4,439.0
|
4,370.5
|
4,229.3
|
2.2. Legal entities^
|
2,642.4
|
2,720.6
|
2,697.1
|
2,954.2
|
2,833.2
|
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
|
585.3
|
580.0
|
566.0
|
571.1
|
561.8
|
Precious metals deposits, USD m
|
38.7
|
37.0
|
34.7
|
37.0
|
24.8
^ Legal entities - commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables" of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
Disclaimer
