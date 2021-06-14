Log in
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Broad Money Supply as of June 1, 2021

06/14/2021 | 04:51am EDT
BYN mln
Indicators 01/01/2021 01/03/2021 01/04/2021 01/05/2021 01/06/2021
1. Cash in circulation - М0 4,124.0 4,210.5 4,140.0 4,118.5 4,198.4
2. Transferable deposits 6,159.3 5,815.3 5,536.5 5,450.6 5,772.1
2.1. Natural persons
2,845.6 3,180.5 2,674.1 2,806.8 2,797.1
2.2. Legal entities^
3,313.7 2,634.8 2,862.4 2,643.9 2,975.0
Monetary aggregate - M1 10,283.4 10,025.9 9,676.5 9,569.1 9,970.6
3. Other deposits 9,180.7 9,225.1 9,391.6 8,935.1 9,528.9
3.1. Natural persons
4,532.6 4,649.0 4,678.3 4,655.7 4,611.5
3.2. Legal entities^
4,648.2 4,576.1 4,713.4 4,279.3 4,917.4
Ruble money supply according to the national definition - M2 19,464.1 19,250.9 19,068.2 18,504.2 19,499.5
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency 1,352.1 1,586.9 1,442.0 1,562.7 1,579.1
Ruble money supply - M2* 20,816.2 20,837.8 20,510.2 20,066.9 21,078.7
5. Deposits in foreign currency 28,375.3 28,684.2 28,810.1 28,315.0 27,223.4
5.1. Transferable deposits
9,595.5 9,815.9 10,083.6 9,552.2 9,334.8
5.1.1. Natural persons
3,120.7 3,369.5 3,403.5 3,466.0 3,295.3
5.1.2. Legal entities^
6,474.8 6,446.3 6,680.1 6,086.2 6,039.4
5.2. Other deposits
18,779.8 18,868.3 18,726.5 18,762.8 17,888.6
5.2.1. Natural persons
11,965.2 11,789.3 11,648.9 11,195.4 10,712.3
5.2.2. Legal entities^
6,814.6 7,079.0 7,077.7 7,567.4 7,176.3
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency 1,509.3 1,509.1 1,485.2 1,462.9 1,423.0
7. Precious metals deposits 99.8 96.3 91.1 94.8 62.8
Broad money - M3 50,800.7 51,127.4 50,896.6 49,939.6 49,787.8
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m 11,002.9 11,023.9 10,978.6 11,053.7 10,747.9
Natural persons
5,849.8 5,825.9 5,736.0 5,723.5 5,530.3
Legal entities^
5,153.1 5,198.0 5,242.6 5,330.1 5,217.6
1. Transferable deposits
3,720.8 3,772.4 3,842.5 3,729.0 3,685.4
1.1. Natural persons
1,210.1 1,295.0 1,297.0 1,353.1 1,301.0
1.2. Legal entities^
2,510.7 2,477.5 2,545.6 2,375.9 2,384.4
2. Other deposits
7,282.1 7,251.5 7,136.1 7,324.7 7,062.5
2.1. Natural persons
4,639.7 4,530.9 4,439.0 4,370.5 4,229.3
2.2. Legal entities^
2,642.4 2,720.6 2,697.1 2,954.2 2,833.2
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m 585.3 580.0 566.0 571.1 561.8
Precious metals deposits, USD m 38.7 37.0 34.7 37.0 24.8

^ Legal entities - commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.


Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables" of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS