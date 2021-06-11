National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Minimum Regulatory Capital, Q3, 2021

|
Minimum Regulatory Capital
|
01/01/2021 - 31/03/2021
|
01/04/2021 - 30/06/2021
|
01/07/2021 - 30/09/2021
|
1. A bank
|
62.06
|
64.70
|
66.00
|
2. A non-bank financial institution:
|
2.1. having the right to perform one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:
|
0.67
|
0.70
|
0.71
|
2.1.1. provision of settlement and (or) cash services to natural and (or) legal persons, including correspondent banks
|
2.1.2. foreign exchange operations
|
2.1.3. purchase and sale of precious metals and (or) precious stones in cases stipulated by the National Bank
|
2.1.4. providing natural and (or) legal persons with special premises or storage vaults located therein for safekeeping of documents and valuables (monetary funds, securities, precious metals and precious stones, etc.)
|
2.1.5. transportation of cash, precious metals and precious stones and other valuables between banks and non-bank financial institutions, their separate and organizational units, as well as the delivery of such valuables to the customers of banks and non-bank financial institutions
|
2.2. having the right to exercise in addition to the banking operations listed in subparagraphs 2.1.1 - 2.1.5 of this paragraph, one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:
|
3.44
|
3.59
|
3.66
|
2.2.1. attracting funds of legal persons, except for correspondent banks, to the accounts and (or) in deposits
|
2.2.2. opening and maintaining bank accounts of legal persons, except for correspondent banks
|
2.2.3. opening and maintaining accounts of legal persons in precious metals
|
2.2.4. attracting and placing precious metals and (or) precious stones in deposits of legal persons
|
2.2.5. collection of cash, precious metals and precious stones and other valuables
|
2.3. having the right to exercise in addition to the banking operations listed in subparagraphs 2.1.1 - 2.1.5 and subparagraphs 2.2.1 - 2.2.5 of this paragraph, one or several of the following banking operations within the permissible combinations:
|
6.92
|
7.21
|
7.36
|
2.3.1. issuance of bank guarantees
|
2.3.2. trust management of monetary funds under the trust management agreement
|
2.3.3. financing under monetary claim concession (factoring)