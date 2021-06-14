|
National Bank of Republic of Belarus : Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of June 1, 2021
Methodological comments:
|
Indicators
|
01/01/2021
|
01/03/2021
|
01/04/2021
|
01/05/2021
|
01/06/2021
|
Net foreign assets
|
18,774.7
|
17,189.7
|
16,935.6
|
17,693.4
|
18,580.3
|
Claims on nonresidents
|
20,886.6
|
19,083.9
|
18,795.1
|
19,521.0
|
20,406.2
|
Monetary gold*
|
8,957.7
|
8,438.5
|
8,279.3
|
8,400.6
|
8,845.3
|
Foreign currency
|
24.9
|
25.0
|
24.6
|
24.5
|
24.3
|
Deposits
|
7,389.2
|
5,585.7
|
6,234.0
|
6,434.5
|
7,116.6
|
Securities other than shares
|
2,031.9
|
1,975.5
|
1,957.8
|
1,927.6
|
1,910.3
|
Loans
|
2,483.0
|
3,059.0
|
2,299.3
|
2,729.7
|
2,509.7
|
Other
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
4.1
|
0.0
|
Liabilities to nonresidents
|
2,112.0
|
1,894.2
|
1,859.5
|
1,827.6
|
1,825.9
|
Deposits
|
92.9
|
70.4
|
56.2
|
55.0
|
59.4
|
Loans
|
649.2
|
437.8
|
425.6
|
417.3
|
414.5
|
Securities other than shares
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Other**
|
1,369.8
|
1,386.0
|
1,377.7
|
1,355.4
|
1,352.0
|
Net claims on general government
|
-14,217.9
|
-13,501.1
|
-13,040.9
|
-14,496.2
|
-14,032.3
|
Claims on general government
|
269.2
|
269.2
|
269.2
|
238.0
|
238.0
|
Securities other than shares
|
269.2
|
269.2
|
269.2
|
238.0
|
238.0
|
Other claims
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Liabilities to general government
|
14,487.2
|
13,770.4
|
13,310.2
|
14,734.2
|
14,270.4
|
Deposits
|
14,487.1
|
13,769.8
|
13,309.6
|
14,734.2
|
14,269.8
|
Other liabilities
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
Claims on other depository corporations
|
2,209.2
|
2,437.1
|
2,218.5
|
2,043.0
|
1,947.9
|
Claims on other sectors
|
1,233.6
|
1,218.3
|
1,203.1
|
1,205.4
|
1,211.8
|
Claims on other financial organizations
|
1,074.7
|
1,058.1
|
1,042.9
|
1,046.1
|
1,049.3
|
Claims on public nonfinancial organizations
|
151.3
|
151.4
|
151.3
|
151.3
|
151.2
|
Claims on other nonfinancial organizations
|
7.1
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
7.7
|
10.9
|
Claims on natural persons
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Monetary base
|
11,478.0
|
11,436.3
|
11,521.9
|
10,340.6
|
11,157.0
|
Cash in circulation
|
4,124.0
|
4,210.5
|
4,140.0
|
4,118.5
|
4,198.4
|
Cash in other depository corporations' offices
|
1,086.0
|
1,016.8
|
891.1
|
1,034.2
|
987.9
|
Required reserves
|
5,507.3
|
5,389.4
|
5,366.3
|
4,730.6
|
5,325.4
|
Other depository corporations' deposits
|
663.2
|
804.5
|
1,119.3
|
435.7
|
630.6
|
Other sectors' deposits
|
97.4
|
15.1
|
5.1
|
21.5
|
14.8
|
Securities other than shares included in Broad money
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Other liabilities to other depository corporations
|
0.3
|
50.4
|
80.9
|
147.7
|
111.0
|
Deposits
|
0.0
|
43.0
|
74.0
|
87.5
|
98.2
|
Financial derivatives
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Other
|
0.3
|
7.4
|
6.9
|
60.2
|
12.8
|
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money
|
1,953.9
|
1,990.5
|
1,996.3
|
1,977.6
|
1,957.5
|
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money
|
55.9
|
67.0
|
67.0
|
28.4
|
28.2
|
Shares and other equity
|
-5,425.6
|
-5,914.4
|
-6,070.5
|
-5,744.5
|
-5,254.6
|
Other items (net)
|
-62.9
|
-285.9
|
-279.3
|
-304.0
|
-291.5
|
Other liabilities
|
8,837.4
|
8,245.5
|
8,156.3
|
7,937.9
|
7,792.3
|
Other assets
|
8,900.3
|
8,531.4
|
8,435.6
|
8,241.9
|
8,083.9
* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.
** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables" of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:52:02 UTC.
