National Bank of Republic of Tajikistan : On CJSC “Subsidiary Bank of NBP, Pakistan in Tajikistan

30.06.2021

In accordance with Law of the Republic of Tajikistan 'On liquidation of credit institutions', the Board of the NBT, by its next decision, No. 108 dated from June 22, 2021, satisfied the application of CJSC 'Subsidiary Bank of NBP, Pakistan in Tajikistan' to revoke the license and voluntarily liquidate.

It should be noted that this decision was made on the basis of the Resolution of Supervisory Board of National Bank of Pakistan dated from February 21, 2020 in accordance with the business strategy of its international operations, which provided for completion of activities of the National Bank of Pakistan in the financial markets of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Based on this, the license of CJSC 'Subsidiary Bank of NBP, Pakistan in Tajikistan' dated from March 20, 2012, issued in accordance with Resolution of NBT Board dd. March 09, 2012, No. 59 for effecting banking operations will be revoked and canceled.

The authorized body CJSC 'Subsidiary Bank of NBP, Pakistan in Tajikistan' shall be obliged to create a liquidation commission and carry out the procedure of voluntary liquidation and settle accounts with the Bank's creditors in compliance with regulatory legal acts of the Republic of Tajikistan.

