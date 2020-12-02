Log in
National Bank of Serbia : Bank Lending Survey – Third Quarter 2020

12/02/2020 | 05:41pm EST
The NBS has been conducting the quarterly bank lending survey since early 2014. Banks' participation in the survey is voluntary. All segments of the credit market are covered and data reliability is ensured thanks to the nearly 100% response rate. The methodology is aligned with the surveys of euro area central banks, with slight modifications reflecting the specificities of the Serbian credit market.

The results of the survey will be useful to all economic agents - to the central bank in assessing credit activity and in decision-making on monetary and macroprudential policy, to the government in economic policy decision-making, to banks in defining credit standards and conditions, and to enterprises and households in assessing funding opportunities.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:40:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
