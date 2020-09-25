National Bank of Serbia : Fitch Ratings affirms Serbia a step away from investment grade, with stable outlook

25.09.2020.

Fitch Ratings affirms Serbia a step away from investment grade, with stable outlook Fitch Ratings has affirmed Serbia's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default rating at BB+, with stable outlook, thanks to the country's good economic indicators that were maintained even during the coronavirus pandemic. Such decision was made bearing in mind the increased resilience of the Serbian economy as a result of responsible economic policy pursuit in the past years and an adequate response to the crisis by economic policy-makers in Serbia. Fitch Ratings underlined that Serbia's macroeconomic developments are more favourable than those of its rating peers, partly due to the adopted comprehensive package of economic measures which is helping the economy recover faster from the pandemic-induced shock. It stressed the credibility of Serbia's economic policy built up over recent years, and placed an emphasis on the preservation of low and stable inflation, increased foreign exchange reserves and ordered public finances. 'The decision by Fitch Ratings is yet another confirmation of the validity of our determination to persevere on the path of preserving full macroeconomic and financial stability of Serbia. In this sense, a very important role is that of the relative stability of the exchange rate, which we managed to secure despite the greatest challenge we have ever faced - the coronavirus pandemic', said Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković. As for the competences of the National Bank of Serbia (NBS), in addition to the maintained low and stable inflation, relative stability of the exchange rate and increased foreign exchange reserves, Fitch Ratings also underlined the banking sector's excellent indicators. It particularly emphasised the sector's high capital adequacy and liquidity, reduction in the NPL ratio to 3.6% of total loans, rising dinarisation of deposits and two-digit growth in lending, aided also by loans under the Guarantee Scheme. Fitch Ratings noted that the implemented package of economic measures preserved jobs and production capacities, therefore the economic slowdown in Serbia in pandemic-induced conditions will be much lower than in comparable peers. As for the following year, Fitch Ratings expects Serbia's full recovery at the growth rate of 5.2%, with high growth continuing in 2022 at the rate of 4.8%. It also anticipates a continuity of low inflation, which it projected to trend at around 2% over the next two years, the same as its average for almost seven years now. 'The package of monetary and fiscal measures which we adopted in full coordination with the Serbian Government is yielding results, and the majority of key indicators are well on the path to reaching pre-crisis levels. Serbia is one of the countries that were the first to respond with a comprehensive package of measures, whereby we managed to prevent a sharp fall in business and consumer confidence, and preserve jobs and production capacities necessary for fast economic recovery. This is affirmed by the FDI inflow which, despite the pandemic, amounted to EUR 1.6 bn in seven months, as well as by the fact that in the first half of the year, in terms of GDP, we had the best result in the region and one of the best in the whole of Europe', said the Governor. Fitch Ratings stressed that Serbia demonstrated resilience in terms of balance of payments movements, noting the continued FDI inflow even in crisis conditions, which helped mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic on GDP in the second quarter. For this year, Fitch Ratings projected a decrease in the current account deficit, as well as that it will continue to be fully covered by FDI inflow going forward. As for public debt, Fitch Ratings estimated that despite the comprehensive fiscal measures, Serbia's public debt this year will remain below the Maastricht level of 60%, noting that by end-2022, the share of public debt in GDP is expected to fall below 55% of GDP. 'It is important that citizens and corporates are aware that we are taking all the measures we can to further encourage and accelerate growth, and that we carefully monitor all indicators at home and abroad. In the event of new shocks from the international environment, we are ready to take additional steps in order to preserve macroeconomic and financial stability, and our local economy', the Governor underlined. Governor's Office