National Bank of Serbia : Inflation in January 2021

02/22/2021 | 08:45am EST
22/02/2021

Inflation in January 2021

According to SORS data, y-o-y inflation amounted to 1.1% in January. At the level of the month, consumer prices edged up by 0.4%, driven mainly by the higher prices of electricity and petroleum products. Monthly inflation was also influenced by the higher vegetable prices, though their rise was smaller than seasonally typical for January. The seasonal cheapening of clothes and footwear exerted the strongest impact in the opposite direction.

Core inflation (CPI excluding food, energy, alcohol and cigarettes) remained stable in January. It measured 2.1% y-o-y, the same as a month earlier.

Under the central NBS projection, y-o-y inflation will stay low and stable in the coming period as well.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
