National Bank of Serbia : Meeting between Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković and US delegation

23/09/2020

Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković met today with representatives of a US delegation comprising high representatives of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the future head of the DFC Belgrade office, and representatives of the US embassy in Serbia.

The visit by high US representatives is in itself a continuation of cooperation along the path that was laid at the recent meeting of President Aleksandar Vučić and US President Donald Trump in Washington. Agreements reached on that occasion are the backbone of Serbia's further cooperation with the United States and improvement of the economic relations between the two countries. The visit of DFC and EXIM representatives marks the beginning of the implementation of these agreements and their further concretization by defining development projects and areas of cooperation.

While opening the meeting, Governor Tabaković underlined that there is no doubt that the goal of the USA is to boost regional cooperation, and that President Aleksandar Vučić is the creator of the mini-Schengen idea, as well as of ideas that entail economic and social development notably of Serbia, but also of the region. 'I will remain a reliable ally to the one who has invested all of his political capital in Serbia's progress - and that is President Aleksandar Vučić. With the institution that I am heading, we will do our best to ensure that President Vučić has full support in the preservation of Serbia's stability in any sense, including financially, which is both his and our key goal', the Governor said. She added that as Serbia's Governor to the IMF, she was able to attend the Spring and Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, and to see where Serbia is on the global investment map and, judging by the interest of a number of investors, Serbia is at the very top. The fact that the inflow of foreign direct investment to Serbia exceeds 8% of GDP, making around 60% of total inflow to the Western Balkans, confirms that they too believe in Serbia's prospects.

At the beginning of the meeting, representatives of the US delegation noted that President Vučić is an exceptional and strong leader with a clear vision of Serbia's progress. They stressed that the work and the contribution of the NBS is extremely important for Serbia's success, and the fact that the dinar remained stable during the pandemic is a clear proof of the manner of work and the results achieved by the NBS. Also, increase in Serbia's credit rating is yet another confirmation of the results accomplished by the NBS and the Serbian Government. US representatives noted that President Donald Trump is very committed to the realisation of the agreement in the best possible manner, and is hopeful that new economic cooperation will unfold successfully, resulting in a large number of new jobs. They observed that in the prior period, they met with representatives of the private sector in Serbia, who said that the way in which the NBS is being led creates a certainty which they need in order to operate here in the long term, and that the stability of the local currency and the low and predictable inflation mean a great deal to them. They also commended the prompt and efficient response of the central bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the US delegation representatives spoke in more detail about the policy of the DFC, forms of its market presence, and its commitment to markets and local companies. The work of the EXIM Bank is complementary to that of the DFC, hence the two are able to cooperate on various long-term projects that strengthen the relations between regions and economies.

The meeting concluded that the key task is development, and that Serbia will be successful in this common task inasmuch as it is able to boost its infrastructure, strengthen its economy and, in particular, create new jobs. A central bank that successfully preserves stability - monetary and financial - is one of the key pillars on this path.

For the sake of reminder, earlier this month the US State Department published a report about business conditions and investment climate in 2020 for more than 170 countries and markets, including Serbia. The report made note of Serbia's improved investment climate over the past several years, mainly owing to the implemented macroeconomic reforms, stronger financial stability, increased fiscal discipline and progress in the process of EU accession.

As for measures and activities within the NBS remit, the report noted that the IMF assessed that in the previous period Serbia boosted its financial sector's resilience to risks. It stressed that banking sector capitalisation is significantly above the regulatory minimum, that asset quality has improved, and profitability indicators are stable. Outstanding progress has been made thanks to a systemic resolution of NPLs, which resulted in a major decrease in their stock, as well as their share in total loans. Another success is the high coverage of NPLs by loan loss provisions. The report also stated that lending conditions in Serbia are now much more favourable, and that confidence in the banking system has been preserved, as attested by the rising household savings. It also acknowledged JP Morgan's analysis according to which the Serbian dinar is one of the two realistically valued currencies of the 25 currencies of emerging countries that were observed, based on an analysis published in December 2019.

The report noted that in 2018 the Serbian Government successfully concluded the three-year stand-by arrangement with the IMF, with significant overperformance in terms of fiscal objectives defined in the arrangement. In mid-2018, Serbia signed a new economic programme with the IMF, supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument.

The US State Department report underlined the positive assessments of US investors in Serbia, which highlight the country's strategic location, well-educated labour force, excellent English language skills, investment incentives, free-trade arrangements with key markets, particularly the EU, and a level playing field with their Serbian and foreign competitors. The State Department noted that economic growth and higher employment are strategic priorities for the Serbian Government, and an important element in the achievement of this goal are the implemented structural reforms, notably in labour market, building permit issuance, inspection supervision, public procurements and privatisations. As proof, the report referenced Serbia's progress on the World Bank's Doing Business list, where Serbia is ranked as 44th, and the country's increased credit rating that reflects its improved business environment.



