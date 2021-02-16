National Battery Retailer Demonstrates Unmatched Stability in 2020, Powers Up for Momentous Year Ahead

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, 2020 seems like it would be a difficult year for franchise brands to concentrate on growth, however, the nation's largest and fastest growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise showed stability in the face of uncertainty. Throughout 2020, Batteries Plus signed 20 franchise agreements which will add 30 new locations to the system's 700+ network of specialty retail stores. In addition, the brand already inked another nine new stores in January alone, proving itself a reliable and stable business opportunity for a growing list of entrepreneurs.

The agreements represent a healthy mix of single and multi-unit growth, with four current franchisees signing on to open six additional stores and 16 new franchisees who will be opening 24 stores. The new Batteries Plus franchises are slated to open in:

Arizona ( Phoenix and Yuma )

( and ) California ( El Centro , Lodi and Sacramento )

( , and ) Colorado ( Colorado Springs )

( ) Florida ( Melbourne , Orlando and Tallahassee )

( , and ) Idaho ( Boise )

( ) Maryland (Bowie)

Minnesota ( Forest Lake )

( ) New Hampshire

New Jersey ( Haddonfield )

( ) New Mexico ( Carlsbad )

( ) Oregon ( Oregon City )

( ) Tennessee ( Nashville )

( ) Texas (Prosper)

(Prosper) Vermont ( Burlington )

( ) Wisconsin ( Hales Corners )

The confidence these franchisees demonstrate by investing in Batteries Plus helps showcase the brand's strength and durability during a particularly challenging year for business owners.

"It's no secret that last year brought a lot of challenges but along with these challenges came plenty of opportunities," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Early last year, our stores were deemed essential businesses which allowed them to remain open and continue to meet customer needs at a time when health and safety were a top priority. The stability of our business model quickly became apparent and entrepreneurs across the country took notice."

Current and new Batteries Plus franchise owners alike have been inspired by the brand's performance last year and are helping to keep the momentum building in 2021. Focus for the brand has been and will remain on the ability to maintain competitive advantages in order to protect its long-term profits and market share. Batteries Plus has found a niche in its 'plus' services – including battery installation and key fob programming – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings.

"Our investments in omni-channel technology have directly benefited our franchisees and increased our competitive advantage," said Jon Sica, Chief Strategy Officer at Batteries Plus. "In many ways, Batteries Plus is already ahead of the game in strategies other restaurants and retailers are just implementing – this allows us to keep looking ahead to new innovations that make our franchisee's stronger."

To keep providing essential products and services to consumers across the country, Batteries Plus has a target of 55 signed agreements through the end of the year. The brand has identified several markets that are ripe for development, including the Southeastern and Northeastern U.S., as well as Texas – outside of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Aside from highly dense markets, there are opportunities for multi-unit growth across all territories.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-battery-retailer-demonstrates-unmatched-stability-in-2020-powers-up-for-momentous-year-ahead-301228336.html

SOURCE Batteries Plus