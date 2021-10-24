Log in
National Bioenergy Conference Webinar Special 3: COP26 Goal 3 – Mobilising Finance

10/24/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
To grow the Bioenergy sector mobilising finance is a key enabler. International financial institutions and funders must play their part by providing private and public sector finance to secure global net zero. Many stakeholders say that there is an abundance of capital available but that the Irish policy and regulatory landscape is seen as an impediment to the development of large scale projects. Speakers at this webinar explored the following areas:

  • Developing the Bioenergy project pipeline and encouraging investment
  • The role of market and other supports mechanisms in deploying Bioenergy.
  • The drivers of investment in Bioenergy and the Bioeconomy.
  • Focus on a company that has successfully developed Bioenergy and the rural Bioeconomy and the challenges they faced.
  • Creating the environment for the development of innovative products and solutions.

Speakers

Mary Cronin
UpThink Innovation Agency

James Cogan
ClonBio Group

Stephen McCormack
Project Manager IrBEA

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
