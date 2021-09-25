National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 11-20, 2021

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-September 2021, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 40 kinds of products increased, 8 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early September 2021.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (September 11-20, 2021) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 5463.0 184.2 3.5 Wire ( Φ 6.5mm,HPB300) ton 5762.3 176.3 3.2 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 5736.5 37.1 0.7 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 5897.8 21.2 0.4 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 6293.8 112.5 1.8 Angle Steel (5#) ton 5666.1 36.9 0.7 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 70322.0 819.1 1.2 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 22794.0 1032.7 4.7 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14720.0 -139.4 -0.9 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 22905.0 207.5 0.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 1031.0 23.5 2.3 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 803.6 129.8 19.3 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2904.4 285.6 10.9 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 8680.6 763.2 9.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 9488.7 507.3 5.6 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9014.4 343.3 4.0 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8820.5 297.1 3.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 10131.0 376.6 3.9 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 13170.0 -454.1 -3.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7695.0 32.5 0.4 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 6086.2 109.9 1.8 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 5115.3 261.4 5.4 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 8128.4 266.9 3.4 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 7895.0 271.2 3.6 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6840.1 461.0 7.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 7580.0 46.2 0.6 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1682.0 58.2 3.6 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 905.2 130.2 16.8 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 1054.4 189.4 21.9 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 1116.0 171.0 18.1 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 1137.8 167.8 17.3 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 3980.0 230.0 6.1 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 3950.0 330.1 9.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 481.4 15.0 3.2 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 460.4 36.8 8.7 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 3137.1 -14.6 -0.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3901.0 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2566.2 -1.0 0.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2580.8 -85.5 -3.2 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 18088.6 -183.7 -1.0 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 12.4 -1.1 -8.1 Soybean ton 5273.3 5.0 0.1 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3801.2 91.8 2.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8420.0 34.6 0.4 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2650.2 59.7 2.3 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 3206.3 6.3 0.2 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 58600.0 5225.0 9.8 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 12726.9 220.4 1.8 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5200.8 -40.1 -0.8 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4213.7 -38.2 -0.9 Note: Previous period of data collection was September 1-10 2021.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.