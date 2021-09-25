Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 11-20, 2021

09/25/2021 | 09:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-September 2021, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 40 kinds of products increased, 8 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early September 2021.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(September 11-20, 2021)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan) [1]

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E)

ton

5463.0

184.2

3.5

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

5762.3

176.3

3.2

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

5736.5

37.1

0.7

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)

ton

5897.8

21.2

0.4

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

6293.8

112.5

1.8

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

5666.1

36.9

0.7

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

70322.0

819.1

1.2

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

22794.0

1032.7

4.7

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

14720.0

-139.4

-0.9

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

22905.0

207.5

0.9

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

1031.0

23.5

2.3

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

803.6

129.8

19.3

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

2904.4

285.6

10.9

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

8680.6

763.2

9.6

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

9488.7

507.3

5.6

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

9014.4

343.3

4.0

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

8820.5

297.1

3.5

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

10131.0

376.6

3.9

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

13170.0

-454.1

-3.3

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

7695.0

32.5

0.4

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

6086.2

109.9

1.8

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

5115.3

261.4

5.4

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

8128.4

266.9

3.4

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

7895.0

271.2

3.6

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

6840.1

461.0

7.2

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

7580.0

46.2

0.6

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1682.0

58.2

3.6

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

905.2

130.2

16.8

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

1054.4

189.4

21.9

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

1116.0

171.0

18.1

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

1137.8

167.8

17.3

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal)

ton

3980.0

230.0

6.1

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

3950.0

330.1

9.1

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

481.4

15.0

3.2

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

460.4

36.8

8.7

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

3137.1

-14.6

-0.5

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice)

ton

3901.0

0.0

0.0

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2566.2

-1.0

0.0

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

2580.8

-85.5

-3.2

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

18088.6

-183.7

-1.0

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

12.4

-1.1

-8.1

Soybean

ton

5273.3

5.0

0.1

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3801.2

91.8

2.5

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

8420.0

34.6

0.4

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

2650.2

59.7

2.3

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

3206.3

6.3

0.2

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

58600.0

5225.0

9.8

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF)

piece

12726.9

220.4

1.8

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

5200.8

-40.1

-0.8

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

4213.7

-38.2

-0.9

Note: Previous period of data collection was September 1-10 2021.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

Yield Strength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

Yield Strength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, Yield Strength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

Yield Strength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction of Zinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

Melt Index: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

Melt Index: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, Ash Content≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

Methane Content≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

Saturated Vapor Pressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

Melting Point No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content <1%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤Ash Content≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White Transparent Glass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

Fiber Length≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

Crude Protein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

Total Nitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 01:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van adds alibaba group as new investor - statement
RE
01:09aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van says raises $578 mln in series e funding from existing and new investors
RE
09/25Deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years
RE
09/2525 Chinese trade cooperation zones set up in Africa
PU
09/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Contract value of China's infrastructure construction in Africa soars
PU
09/25China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
RE
09/25U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana
RE
09/25At least 3 dead and "multiple injuries" in amtrak passenger train derailment in montana -sheriff's office
RE
09/25At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP
RE
09/25At least 3 dead after amtrak passenger train derails in north central montana - ap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by B..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
4Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..
5SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVE..

HOT NEWS