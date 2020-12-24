National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Activity of technical vocational institutions in academic year 2020

Activity of technical vocational institutions in academic year 2020/21
In academic year 2020/21, the number of vocational technical education institutions was 91 units, including 13 centers of excellence, 36 colleges and 42 vocational schools. At the beginning of the academic year 2020/21, the number of pupils study in technical vocational institutions was 44,9 thousand students, of which 12,6 thou. - in centers of excellence, 18,4 thou. students each in vocational schools and 13,9 thou. - in colleges. The educational and training activity of technical vocational education is ensured by 3,7 pedagogical staff.
