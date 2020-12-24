Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Activity of technical vocational institutions in academic year 2020

12/24/2020 | 05:19pm EST
Activity of technical vocational institutions in academic year 2020/21

In academic year 2020/21, the number of vocational technical education institutions was 91 units, including 13 centers of excellence, 36 colleges and 42 vocational schools. At the beginning of the academic year 2020/21, the number of pupils study in technical vocational institutions was 44,9 thousand students, of which 12,6 thou. - in centers of excellence, 18,4 thou. students each in vocational schools and 13,9 thou. - in colleges. The educational and training activity of technical vocational education is ensured by 3,7 pedagogical staff.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2020 22:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
