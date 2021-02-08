Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Agricultural activity in 2020

02/08/2021 | 05:23pm EST
Agricultural activity in 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, the global agricultural production, in all types of households (agricultural enterprises, farms and population households) in 2020, according to preliminary estimations, registered 72,9% compared to 2019.

The decrease of the global agricultural production (with 27,1%) was determined by the decrease of the vegetable production with 35,9% (which reduced the overall index of global agricultural production with 26,1%) and livestock production with 3,8% (-1,0%).

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
