National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020

Dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that in January-September 2020 were put into operation 5008 dwellings (apartments and individual residential houses), with 1585 dwellings (or by 24,0%) less than in January-September 2019. The total area of dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020 amounted to 397,0 thousand m², decreased by 20,6% compared to the similar period of 2019.
More detailed information is available in Romanian langauage.
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 22:02:00 UTC