National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020

Dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that in January-September 2020 were put into operation 5008 dwellings (apartments and individual residential houses), with 1585 dwellings (or by 24,0%) less than in January-September 2019. The total area of dwellings put into operation in January-September 2020 amounted to 397,0 thousand m², decreased by 20,6% compared to the similar period of 2019.

More detailed information is available in Romanian langauage.