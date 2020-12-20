National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Evolution of consumer prices in the Republic of Moldova in November 2020

Evolution of consumer prices in the Republic of Moldova in November 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that in November 2020 the annual inflation (for the last 12 months) registered 0,93%, including food products 2,72%, nonfood products (-0,22%) and services (-0,18%).

The average consumer prices in November compared to October 2020 increased by 0,16% (in November 2019 compared to October 2019 the prices increased by 0,78%).

More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.