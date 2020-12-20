National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Evolution of consumer prices in the Republic of Moldova in November 2020

Evolution of consumer prices in the Republic of Moldova in November 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that in November 2020 the annual inflation (for the last 12 months) registered 0,93%, including food products 2,72%, nonfood products (-0,22%) and services (-0,18%).
The average consumer prices in November compared to October 2020 increased by 0,16% (in November 2019 compared to October 2019 the prices increased by 0,78%).
More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:16:02 UTC