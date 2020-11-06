Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Global agricultural production in January-September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:12pm EST

Global agricultural production in January-September 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, the global agricultural production, in all types of households (agricultural enterprises, farms and population households) in January-September 2020 summed up 21000,5 mio. Lei in current prices, that is 74,7% (in comparable prices) compared to January-September 2019.

The decrease of the global agricultural production was determined by the decrease of the vegetable production with 35,5% and livestock production with 2,8%, which was influenced by the extremely unfavorable climatic conditions in the current year.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pHealth Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:57pIndustrials Up Slightly After October Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:54pALPHABET : Google says it will not file motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit
RE
10:50pCVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to step down next year
RE
10:49pCorrection to Canada Jobs Article
DJ
10:46pANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
10:42pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference
PU
10:40pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Tanimura & Antle
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group