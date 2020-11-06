National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Global agricultural production in January-September 2020

Global agricultural production in January-September 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, the global agricultural production, in all types of households (agricultural enterprises, farms and population households) in January-September 2020 summed up 21000,5 mio. Lei in current prices, that is 74,7% (in comparable prices) compared to January-September 2019.

The decrease of the global agricultural production was determined by the decrease of the vegetable production with 35,5% and livestock production with 2,8%, which was influenced by the extremely unfavorable climatic conditions in the current year.

