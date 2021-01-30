Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Industrial activity in January-November 2020

01/30/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Industrial activity in January-November 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in November 2020, the industrial production (gross series) increased by 2,7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as a result of increase of the quarrying industry (+31,5%) and production of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply (+28,%). In the same time the manufacturing industry (-2,4%) registered an decrease.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language and in Statbank.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 22:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
