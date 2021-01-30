National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Industrial activity in January-November 2020

Industrial activity in January-November 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in November 2020, the industrial production (gross series) increased by 2,7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as a result of increase of the quarrying industry (+31,5%) and production of electricity, gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning supply (+28,%). In the same time the manufacturing industry (-2,4%) registered an decrease.

