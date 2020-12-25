National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2

International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in October 2020 registered a value of 249,4 millions US dollars, with 17,5% more than in the previous month and with 7,1% less compared to October 2019.

In January-October 2020 exports summed up 1537,2 millions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 5,7%.

Imports of goods in October 2020 registered a value of 493,5 millions US dollars, with 2,9% less than in the previous month and with 6,0% - compared to October2019.

In January-October 2020 imports summed up 4325,6 millions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 9,9%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.