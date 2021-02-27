National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in 2020

International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in December 2020 registered a value of 218,3 millions US dollars, with 16,7% less than in the previous month and same to the one registered in December 2019.

In 2020 exports summed up 2485,2 millions USD, less than in 2019 with 10,6%.

Imports of goods in December 2020 registered a value of 567,2 millions US dollars, with 8,5% more than in the previous month and with 5,1% - compared to December 2019.

In 2020 imports summed up 5415,7 millions USD, less than in 2019 with 7,3%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.