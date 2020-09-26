Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Living subsistence in the first semester of 2020

09/26/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in the first semester of 2020, the value of the living subsistence constituted in average per month for a person - 2082,7 lei, which is with 2,7% more than in the I semester of 2019.

Depending on the area of residence, the highest value of living subsistence is estimated for the population in large cities (Chisinau and Balti municipality) - 2235,6 lei, or 9,4% more than in the other cities - 2043,4 lei and 10,1% more than in the rural areas - 2030,7 lei.

By category of population, the maximum value of living subsistence is for the population of working-age - 2235,4 lei and, especially, men - 2412,7 lei, compared to 2039,6 lei for women.

The living subsistence for children is in average 1994,5 lei per month and it can differ depending on the age of the child: from 776,2 lei for a child under 1 year to 2261,5 lei for a child aged 7-17 years.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 21:14:05 UTC
