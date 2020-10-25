Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 34,8 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-August 2020, with 48,7% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 1,6 million passenger-kilometers, with 61,6% less than January-August 2019.

In January-August 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 10,2 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 12,7%. The turnover of goods totaled 2936,1 million tonnes-km, 8,9% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:14:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15pAmazon wins arbitration order against Future's deal with Reliance
RE
06:15pExternal trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020
PU
06:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020
PU
05:46pU.S. State Dept confirms paused diversity training, says committed to inclusion
RE
04:47pSTELCO : Announces Cybersecurity Attack
AQ
04:32pCanada's Cenovus to buy Husky for $2.9 billion as pandemic drives oil mergers
RE
04:23pMEDIA-British fintech star PrimaryBid clinches $50 mln funding from blue-chip backers - Sky News
RE
04:07pU.S. State Dept confirms paused diversity training, says committed to inclusion
RE
03:51pCorrection to China Trade War Article
DJ
03:45pMEDIA- European Union would apply lower threshold in assessing Covid-19 vaccine - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil - Bloomberg
2Canada's Cenovus to buy Husky for $2.9 billion as pandemic drives oil mergers
3FURA GEMS INC. : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Going Private Transaction
4SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
5U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group