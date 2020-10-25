National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020

Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 34,8 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-August 2020, with 48,7% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 1,6 million passenger-kilometers, with 61,6% less than January-August 2019.

In January-August 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 10,2 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 12,7%. The turnover of goods totaled 2936,1 million tonnes-km, 8,9% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.