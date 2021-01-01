National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : The main results of the survey "The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household " in the third quarter of 2020

The main results of the survey 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household '

in the third quarter of 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics presents the results of the module 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household' in the third quarter of 2020. The nominated module was carried out within the Household Budget Survey (CBGC). Household responses to module questions referred to the period since the beginning of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of impediments to the day-to-day activities that have an impact on the mood of the population. Thus, 38.5% of households in that period said they had depression, stress, anxiety.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.