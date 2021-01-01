Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : The main results of the survey "The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household " in the third quarter of 2020

01/01/2021 | 05:20pm EST
The main results of the survey 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household '

in the third quarter of 2020



The National Bureau of Statistics presents the results of the module 'The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household' in the third quarter of 2020. The nominated module was carried out within the Household Budget Survey (CBGC). Household responses to module questions referred to the period since the beginning of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of impediments to the day-to-day activities that have an impact on the mood of the population. Thus, 38.5% of households in that period said they had depression, stress, anxiety.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 22:19:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
