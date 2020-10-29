National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : The results of the structural survey in enterprises in 2019

The results of the structural survey in enterprises in 2019

Based on the data of the annual structural survey (ASS) in enterprises, the National Bureau of Statistics informs that the value of turnover (sales revenue) in 2019 was 344,8 billion lei or 11% more compared to 2018. From the total turnover, 254,1 mild. lei (73,7%) belong to small and medium enterprises (SME). The value of turnover per employee in SMEs is 924 thousand lei, and in enterprises with 250 and over employees - 747,7 thousand lei.

The average annual number of employees was 396,3 thousand people, of which 275 thousand employees (69,4%) were employed in the SME sector.

The value of production was about 174 billion lei, of which 116,6 billion lei (67%) is registered by the SME sector.