National Concrete Burial Vault Association : (NCBVA) Appoints Officers and Introduces New Board Members

The National Concrete Burial Vault Association (NCBVA), serving as a unified voice for the concrete burial vault industry, recently announced its new board of directors. The board members serving as officers are Jeffrey Hardy as President (Hardy Doric), Dan Welzenbach as Vice President/Secretary (Wilbert Funeral Services - Grandview, MO), and Greg Tilley as Treasurer (Ideal Burial Vault). The NCBVA provides support regardless of product affiliation, brand recognition, or location.

Four affiliate directors, Jim Wiens (Doric Products), Dave Long (Eagle Funeral Products), Blake Swinford (Trigard/Grenwood Plastics) and Terry Whitlock (Wilbert Funeral Services Inc.) remain on board as well as directors Steve Handley (Handley Precast Systems), Brett Henery (Wilbert Vaults of Houston), and Paul Cooper (Cooper Vault). Kyle York (Wimmer Burial Vaults) and Bruce Delle Chiaie (Whitman Burial Vault) are new board members. Lisa Anderson (Peacock Marketing Group) remains the organization’s Executive Director. Candidates wishing to serve a two-year term on the NCBVA board of directors may submit qualifications and an inquiry.

Each director serves on at least one committee; committees include certifications, legal, and membership/marketing. Each committee is responsible for driving their area of responsibility, assessing strengths and opportunities, and setting achievement metrics.

NCBVA 2021 Goals:

Partner with a safety training company to develop membership programs and obtain group discounts.

Secure a membership incentive to offer prospects from each of the four dealers.

Explore social media opportunities to attract new members and to leverage relationships with existing members (view directory).

Develop a testimonial video about the value of certifications.

Update the performance standards & plant certification manual.

Maintain or grow annual memberships.

For additional information or to become a member, please visit www.ncbva.org or call (888) 88-NCBVA. Follow us on Facebook for the latest news, graveside recommendations, and alerts.

ABOUT NCBVA

National Concrete Burial Vault Association (NCBVA) serves single and multi-site burial vault manufacturing plants, burial vault affiliates, and industry vendors, providing 90% of all outer burial receptacles interred within the boundaries of its membership. NCBVA is a leader in the area of funeral service, continually researching, developing, specifying, and promoting minimum performance standards for the burial vault industry. NCBVA was chartered in 1930 as a voluntary nonprofit organization of concrete burial vault manufacturers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006024/en/