National Condom Month: Shirin Peters, M.D. Offers 3 Steps to Combat Rising STI Rates Amid National Supply Shortage of STI Testing Kits

Recently, the CDC released new data revealing that in 2018, one in five people in the U.S. contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI), and nearly half of them were among people ages 15 to 24. In addition, there is also a reported national supply shortage of STI test kits and lab supplies. Considering a lack of testing and prevalence of STIs in young people, Shirin Peters, M.D, Founder and Medical Director of Bethany Medical Clinic of New York, highlights National Condom Month as an opportunity to share three important steps to protect against STIs with communication, exploration, and safe sex.

“Quarantine and lock-down measures during the pandemic do not mean that STIs are no longer a concern – people need to remain vigilant,” says Dr. Peters. “Identifying and treating STIs not only benefits public health by lowering rates of transmission, but also improves personal health and wellness as untreated STIs can increase the risk of infertility, severe pelvic infection, chronic pelvic pain, ectopic pregnancy and HIV transmission."

Dr. Peters advises on the following to combat risk of acquiring and transmitting STIs:

Step One: Have the Talk. The first line of defense against STIs is to have a simple conversation with any potential new sexual partner about their previous exposure to STIs and experience with unprotected sex. However, this conversation is just the starting point, as infections can be asymptomatic and there are several STIs a person can have and may not know about.

Step Two: Wear a Condom. When used in the correct way, condoms are one of the most highly effective measures of preventing STIs. There are many myths about condoms that create potentially damaging, false misunderstandings of this form of contraception. For example, the misconception that condoms don’t protect against STIs like chlamydia and gonorrhea despite existing research revealing that condom usage actually lowered contraction risk.

Additionally, the myth that condom size does not matter is also false. Using the wrong sized condom can cause condom malfunction as condoms that are too small/tight may be more likely to break, whereas condoms that are too big/loose may be more likely to slip off. Finding the right fit is vital to ensure optimal protection.

Step Three: Get Tested. While STI diagnostic kits are slowly becoming more readily available in the US following supply chain issues during the pandemic, the CDC advises that there is still a less than normal supply. Whenever possible, prioritize getting tested before being intimate with a new sexual partner. One in two sexually active people will contract an STI by age 25 and 20 million new STIs are contracted every year in the US, and the vast majority through sexual interactions with no barrier contraceptive (condom) use. It is also important to note there are STIs that cannot be completely cured with treatments including: HIV, Hepatitis C, Herpes, etc. which is why it is critical to consult a doctor.

“Getting tested is the only way to know for sure whether you have an asymptomatic STI. Wearing a condom during sexual activity is an easy, highly effective, and potentially fun preventative measure – since many STI carriers show no symptoms of infection. Let’s use National Condom Month to prioritize communication, protection, and early detection to reduce the spread of STIs,” adds Dr. Peters.

