National Coronavirus Hotline: Expanding to Rural and Underserved Counties in California

05/06/2021 | 08:05am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- National Coronavirus Hotline (NCH), a treatment center for Coronavirus and common health issues, built and managed by Pandemics Projects Inc. is proud to announce that it is expanding to rural and underserved counties in California.

NCH Funder's Dashboard

Access to healthcare in many rural and underserved parts of California have always been a concern. Understanding the plight of the residents of counties such as Sierra, Mariposa, Alpine and Trinity, NCH has now rolled out its platform to be accessible in these and all counties in California.

The unique nature of the NCH platform enables cities, counties, states, non-profits, foundations, and for-profit companies to launch targeted healthcare campaigns to deliver healthcare-related services to their constituents at scale and track the performance of these services in real-time. With the click of a button, NCH makes it possible for institutions to buy and distribute healthcare-related services - just like any online service - in less than 15 minutes.

While announcing this fete, Dr. Michael Garbade, Project Lead of the National Coronavirus Hotline said, "We at NCH support the increasing availability of telehealth services in rural and underserved counties of California, as an alternative way for the residents to access healthcare, teletherapy and disinfection services. The barriers to quality access of healthcare in rural California such as private insurance reimbursements, connectivity, and an aging workforce have all been eliminated by NCH."

Institutions can book a healthcare campaign and NCH delivers the services real-time. The customers (patients) do not have to pay for services if they are eligible for free services based on the campaign parameters the institution set for the campaign. Creating a healthcare campaign on NCH allows funders to launch campaigns based on their operational goals. They can do so by providing information that includes the campaign budget, campaign name, and duration, and then define campaign target parameters. Target parameters can be zip code, city, county, state, citizenship, or affiliation to a group or school. Funders can create a campaign in a 3-step process that takes just a few minutes.

To book a healthcare campaign, visit NCH funder's dashboard, set up your campaign based on their operational goal, and provide information about your campaign budget and target parameters.

About National Coronavirus Hotline

National Coronavirus Hotline (NCH) is a California based information resource and treatment center for the coronavirus, aiming to reduce coronavirus spread and mental health issues. Register on NCH today from any county in California.

Learn more: https://nationalcoronavirushotline.com/

News Source: National Coronavirus Hotline

Related link: https://nationalcoronavirushotline.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/national-coronavirus-hotline-expanding-to-rural-and-underserved-counties-in-california/

