National Coverage Corp. Announces Appointment of Ryan Darragh to President

National Coverage Corp. on Monday announced the appointment of Ryan Darragh to President.

Prior to becoming President, Darragh was formally the Director of Casualty having started the division in 2017 from the ground up. He brings 17 years of brokerage experience in the construction casualty space. NCC has grown substantially in the E&S Casualty market and has promoted Darragh to execute on the continued expansion.

Darragh explains the trajectory NCC is currently focusing on.

“I am honored and very humbled to accept this position within an already great organization. NCC’s primary focus will continue to be hiring talented and experienced E&S brokers. Our employees are some of the brightest and hard working individuals in the industry. NCC has hired former NY construction focused underwriters, brokers and service staff to the team. Our goal is to focus on offering products that better the insurance industry as a whole. We look to provide solutions for both our retail and carrier partners collaboratively. Open communication and a real sense of responsibility is what we promise to our clients”.

About National Coverage Corp.:

National Coverage Corp. is a privately owned independent insurance intermediary with a focus on national construction casualty and property solutions. While headquartered on Long Island, New York, NCC’s primary clients include many of the largest retail brokers in the US. In addition to excess and surplus lines placements, NCC also provides unique casualty program solutions and retail placement options. Since the firms entry into the niche construction segment in 2018, the firms top line revenue has grown in excess of 500% and has positioned itself for even more significant growth in the next 24 months.

For more info about NCC please visit www.nationalcoverage.net or contact Kaitlyn Lent @ Klent@nationalcoverage.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005404/en/